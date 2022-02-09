Woman injured in Taunton crash flown to hospital

A 44-year-old woman was flown to a hospital on a medical helicopter after the car she was driving slammed into another car in the area of the Myles Standish Industrial Park in Taunton, police said.
Taunton police were sent to the intersection of Robert Treat Paine Drive and John Quincy Adams Road for a report of a crash at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday, Police Chief Edward J. Walsh said in a statement.
Officers who arrived on the scene found that the woman’s car had crashed into a car driven by a 60-year-old man. He was treated at the scene, but declined to go to a hospital, Walsh said.
Advertisement
The woman was taken to an area hospital via medical helicopter from a BJ’s parking lot, Walsh said.
The crash remains under investigation, he said.
The intersection where the crash took place remains closed while police investigate, Walsh said.
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.