Woman injured in Taunton crash flown to hospital

A 44-year-old woman was flown to a hospital on a medical helicopter after the car she was driving slammed into another car in the area of the Myles Standish Industrial Park in Taunton, police said.

Taunton police were sent to the intersection of Robert Treat Paine Drive and John Quincy Adams Road for a report of a crash at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday, Police Chief Edward J. Walsh said in a statement.

Officers who arrived on the scene found that the woman’s car had crashed into a car driven by a 60-year-old man. He was treated at the scene, but declined to go to a hospital, Walsh said.