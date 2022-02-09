Coronavirus levels continue to decline in Eastern Mass. waste water

The amount of coronavirus detected in sewage from communities in the MWRA’s southern region is now less than one-18th of what it was when the surge peaked early this year, while the amount detected in sewage from the northern region is less than one-15th of what it was at its peak.

The amount of the deadly virus detected in sewage has continued to dwindle in recent days, suggesting the Omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge continues to wane, according to the latest data released by the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority on tests at the Deer Island sewage treatment plant.

The good news keeps flowing in from testing of Eastern Massachusetts waste water for traces of coronavirus.

The amounts are similar to what the state saw in November.

Officials from Cambridge-based Biobot Analytics, which conducts the testing, say they have found the amount of virus detected is correlated with newly diagnosed coronavirus cases several days later. So the declines in the amount of virus in sewage suggest there may be further declines in cases ahead.

Official case numbers statewide have also been steeply declining, though neither the case numbers nor the waste water numbers have reached the lows they saw last summer.

SARS-CoV-2 RNA is shed in bodily waste of infected people. Experts say the testing can be a complement to clinical testing, providing insight into the true number of people are infected. Clinical testing data has its limitations because it depends on people knowing they’re sick; deciding to seek out a test rather than using rapid, at-home tests; and being able to access PCR testing.

Waste water from 43 communities, including Boston, converges on the Deer Island treatment plant on Boston Harbor

Federal public health officials say they are expanding their waste water surveillance efforts, “The advantage waste water surveillance has is that it’s not dependent on human behavior, beyond using the bathroom,” Amy Kirby, program lead for CDC’s National Wastewater Surveillance System, said last week. “As the dynamics of the pandemic change, it remains an accurate measure.”

The testing determines the number of SARS-CoV-2 RNA copies per milliliter of waste water. For the southern MWRA region, the seven-day average was 633 copies/mL as of Saturday. That’s down from a high of 11,446 RNA copies/mL on Jan. 3.

In the northern region, the seven-day average was 572 RNA copies/mL as of Saturday, down from 8,644 as of Jan. 5.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.