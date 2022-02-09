Jan. 6 inquiry subpoenas Navarro, who worked to overturn election

The subpoena was the committee’s latest attempt to obtain information about efforts underway in Trump’s White House to invalidate the election. In his book, titled “In Trump Time,” and in interviews with The New York Times and other outlets, Navarro has said that he worked with Steve Bannon and other allies of Trump to develop and carry out a plan to delay Congress’ formal count of the 2020 presidential election results to buy time to change the outcome.

WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol on Wednesday issued a subpoena to Peter Navarro, a White House adviser to former President Donald Trump who was involved in what he called an “operation” to keep Trump in office after he lost the 2020 election.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chair of the committee, highlighted how openly and proudly Navarro has discussed those machinations, saying he “hasn’t been shy about his role in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and has even discussed the former president’s support for those plans.”

Navarro has insisted the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was not part of his plans, which he said included having Vice President Mike Pence reject electors for Joe Biden when Congress met in a joint session to formally count them.

“To pull off an operation Bannon has dubbed the Green Bay Sweep — and thereby keep President Trump in the White House for a second term — we must have only peace and calm,” Navarro wrote in his book.

On Wednesday, he said he would not comply with the committee’s subpoena, citing Trump’s invocation of executive privilege.

“It is not my privilege to waive,” Navarro said. He also berated Pence for failing to go along with Trump’s demands that he unilaterally throw out electoral votes for Biden. And he insulted Marc Short, Pence’s former top aide who has cooperated with the panel; Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff; and the two Republicans on the committee, Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

“Pence betrayed Trump. Marc Short is a Koch Network dog. Meadows is a fool and a coward. Cheney and Kinzinger are useful idiots for Nancy Pelosi and the woke Left,” Navarro wrote in an email.

In his book, Navarro wrote that the idea was for Pence to be the “quarterback” of the plan and “put certification of the election on ice for at least another several weeks while Congress and the various state legislatures involved investigate all of the fraud and election irregularities.”

There has been no evidence of widespread fraud or irregularities in the 2020 election, although Trump continues to claim that it was “stolen” from him.

Navarro also wrote a 36-page report alleging election fraud as part of what he called an “Immaculate Deception.” In an interview with The New York Times, he said he relied on “thousands of affidavits” from Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and Bernard Kerik, a former New York police commissioner, to help produce the report, which claimed there “may well have been a coordinated strategy to effectively stack the election deck against the Trump-Pence ticket.”

The Jan. 6 committee described the claims in Navarro’s report as having been “discredited in public reporting, by state officials and courts.”

Navarro said that he made sure Republican members of Congress received a copy of his report and that more than 100 members of Congress had signed onto the plans. (Ultimately, 147 Republican members of Congress objected to certifying at least one state for Biden.)

“My role was very specific in the Green Bay Packers sweep,” he said in an interview. “I was the analytical guy who provided the receipts, as Bannon calls it. When the hearings were held and the congressmen were having the debate over the results, they’d have my report in their hands.”

“I tried repeatedly to get to Pence,” Navarro said, “and I couldn’t do it. I was locked out.”

An aide to Navarro was also in contact with a group of Trump allies who were pushing for the former president to order the seizure of voting machines.

When former national security adviser Michael Flynn and lawyer Sidney Powell arrived at the White House Dec. 18 to press Trump to pursue their plan, they were escorted in by Garrett Ziegler, a young aide to Navarro, according to Ziegler’s account.

Ziegler’s credentials were revoked after the incident.

Navarro, who coordinated the Trump administration’s pandemic response through his role overseeing the Defense Production Act, is also defying a subpoena from another congressional investigation. He is refusing to cooperate with a subpoena from the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.

More than 500 witnesses have cooperated with the Jan. 6 inquiry so far.