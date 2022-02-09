National Archives asks Justice Department to investigate Trump’s handling of White House records

Archives officials suspected Trump had possibly violated laws concerning the handling of government documents — including those that might be considered classified — and reached out to the Justice Department, the people familiar with the matter said.

The referral from the National Archives came amid recent revelations that officials recovered 15 boxes of materials from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence that weren’t handed back to the government as they should have been, and that Trump had turned over other White House records that had been torn up.

WASHINGTON — The National Archives and Records Administration has asked the Justice Department to examine Donald Trump’s handling of White House records, sparking discussions among federal law enforcement officials about whether they should investigate the former president for a possible crime, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a politically sensitive request. The two people said the discussions about the matter remained preliminary, and it was not yet clear whether the Justice Department would investigate. The department also might be interested in merely reclaiming classified materials. A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment.

Trump’s years-long defiance of the Presidential Records Act, which requires the preservation of memos, letters, notes, e-mails, faxes, and other written communications related to a president’s official duties, has long raised concerns among historians and legal observers. His penchant for ripping up official documents was first reported by Politico in 2018, but it has drawn new scrutiny in recent weeks because of the House select committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.

The Washington Post reported late last month that some of the White House records the Archives turned over to the committee appeared to have been torn apart and then taped back together. The Post later found — and the Archives confirmed — that officials had recovered 15 boxes of presidential records from Mar-a-Lago.

Among the materials they recovered included correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which Trump once described as ‘’love letters,’’ as well as a letter left for Trump by President Barack Obama, people familiar with the matter said. The Archives also retrieved a doctored map of Hurricane Dorian that had been altered with a black Sharpie by Trump in a failed attempt to show he hadn’t been wrong about the storm’s path, according to a person familiar with the contents of the boxes. The Archives in a statement earlier this week said that Trump representatives are ‘’continuing to search’' for additional records.

In a statement Wednesday, Trump said he had engaged in ‘’collaborative and respectful’' discussions with the Archives and had arranged for the ‘’transport of boxes that contained Presidential Records in compliance with the Presidential Records Act.’’ He said the media had falsely characterized his relationship with NARA as hostile and that it was a ‘’great honor’' to work with the agency.

‘’Much of this material will someday be displayed in the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library for the public to view my Administration’s incredible accomplishments for the American People,’’ he said.

The chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which has jurisdiction over the Archives, said this week that reports about torn and missing White House documents provided ‘’a shocking example of long-standing loopholes that exist in our current federal records laws.’’

Senator Gary Peters, a Michigan Democrat, said in a statement that ‘’Congress must take action . . . to ensure that every administration is appropriately handling and preserving important records related to the President’s official duties.’’ Peters is working on legislation to strengthen records laws and plans to hold hearings on the topic in coming months, a Peters staffer said.

Actually substantiating a criminal case against Trump — and, perhaps, even launching a criminal investigation — could be difficult.

Legal experts and analysts have noted that the Archives lacks a real enforcement mechanism, and all recent administrations have had some violations of federal records laws — most often involving the use of unofficial e-mail and telephone accounts.

Federal law makes it a crime to destroy government records, but it requires that a person know specifically they are breaking the law when they do so. That could be difficult to do for Trump, who advisers say tore up documents out of habit, leaving staff to retrieve and reassemble piles of torn paper. According to people familiar with the matter, Trump had been counseled by at least two chiefs of staff and the White House counsel to follow the law on preserving documents.

Last January, in the waning days of the Trump presidency, some administration staff also raised flags that some of the gifts Trump had received as president remained in the White House, rather than properly turned over to the National Archives, said one former staffer familiar with the warning, speaking anonymously to share details of a potentially problematic practice. In the final days of the Trump administration, the packing was rushed and aides were concerned that personal items were being mixed with official items, according to former administration officials.