Trump blasts McConnell over speaker’s criticism of RNC

Trump’s statement, in which he continued to repeat false claims about election fraud, came a day after McConnell became the highest-ranking Republican elected official to criticize the RNC for the resolution censuring GOP Representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois for serving on the House panel investigating attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

“Mitch McConnell does not speak for the Republican Party, and does not represent the views of the vast majority of its voters,” Trump said in a statement issued through his Save America PAC. “He did nothing to fight for his constituents and stop the most fraudulent election in American history.”

WASHINGTON — Former president Donald Trump lashed out Wednesday at Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, saying he did not speak for most GOP voters when he criticized the Republican National Committee for censuring two House Republicans investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Pushing back against language in the RNC resolution that described the committee’s work as “a persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse,” McConnell described the attack as a “violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power.”

“The issue is whether or not the RNC should be sort of singling out members of our party who may have different views from the majority. That’s not the job of the RNC,” he said.

In his statement, Trump attacked McConnell on several unrelated issues as well, saying he had not done enough to counter the Biden administration on “the invasion of our Borders,” “rising Inflation,” “Unconstitutional mandates,” and the “incompentent (sic) Afghanistan withdrawal.”

Trump then took a shot at McConnell for not intervening to try to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

“If Mitch would have fought for the election, like the Democrats would have if in the same position, we would not be discussing any of the above today, and our Country would be STRONG and PROUD instead of weak and embarrassed,” Trump said.

The back-and-forth between Trump and McConnell underscored fissure between the two men as well as the factions of the Republican Party they represent.

The broader divide was also on display Wednesday as the Republican Governors Association unveiled a television ad, with a reported $500,000 buy, backing Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

The Republican incumbent faces a primary challenge from David Perdue, the former US senator who was lured into the race by Trump. Trump is heavily featured in Perdue’s first television ad, in which Trump criticizes Kemp for not intervening to overturn the presidential election results in Georgia.

Washington Post

Democratic senators suggest halt on gas tax

WASHINGTON — Some Democratic senators on Wednesday called for suspending the federal gas tax for the remainder of the year to help consumers struggling with rising fuel prices.

The legislation from Senators Mark Kelly of Arizona and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire could prove popular during an election year in which the average price of gas nationally, according to AAA, exceeds about $3.45 a gallon and could go higher during peak driving season. Four other Democratic senators quickly signed on as co-sponsors. Still, the bill faces an uphill fight to become law.

Kelly said gas prices are putting a strain on families that need to fill up the tank to get to work and school.

The federal gas tax has remained at 18.4 cents per gallon since 1993. The money goes into a trust fund that helps pay for highway construction projects and public transit. The bill would require the Treasury Department to transfer general funds into the trust fund to make up for the lost gas tax revenue and keep the trust fund solvent, likely requiring additional borrowing.

“We need to continue to think creatively about how we can find new ways to bring down costs, and this bill would do exactly that, making a tangible difference for workers and families,” Hassan said.

The bill also would require the Treasury Department to monitor whether oil and gas companies are passing along the savings to consumers and encourages the department’s secretary to take enforcement actions to ensure they do.

Over the years, lawmakers have visited the idea of suspending the gas tax but did not generate enough support to get their bill over the finish line. Legislation introduced last year in the House has support from some Republicans. It seeks to suspend the gas tax until all emergency health orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted or for six months after the bill is enacted into law, whichever is longer.

Associated Press

Lawmaker apologizes for insult to colleague

WASHINGTON — Representative Harold Rogers, Republican of Kentucky, has apologized for insulting Representative Joyce Beatty, Democrat of Ohio, after she asked him Tuesday to put on a face mask before boarding the US Capitol’s subway system.

“Today, while heading to the House floor for votes, I respectfully asked my colleague @RepHalRogers to put on a mask while boarding the train,” Beatty tweeted. “He then poked my back, demanding I get on the train.”

“When I asked him not to touch me, he responded, ‘kiss my a--,’ “ she added.

Beatty, 71, said the exchange was “the kind of disrespect we have been fighting for years,” and indicative of the wider problem of Republicans legislators disregarding health and safety mandates put in place in Congress at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Beatty publicly called on Rogers to apologize.

“When you are ready to grow up and apologize for your behavior, you know where to find me,” she tweeted.

In a statement Tuesday evening, Rogers, 84, said he had met with Beatty to personally apologize.

“My words were not acceptable and I expressed my regret to her, first and foremost,” Rogers said.

Washington Post