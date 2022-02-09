Why this Trump-backed House candidate is roiling the MAGA base

Former president Donald Trump has caused an uproar among his most fervent loyalists after he offered a preliminary endorsement to a former State Department spokesperson in a Tennessee congressional primary over a Republican ally in the race who had already amassed widespread support among high-profile conservatives .

“I couldn’t be happier because she’s an absolute warrior for America First and MAGA!” Trump said in a late January statement touting her credentials.

The decision immediately sparked a backlash among far-right personalities who had already voiced their preference for Robby Starbuck, a conservative viewed as the candidate most representative of the “Make America Great Again” movement within Trump circles.

The former filmmaker announced he was running last summer, and quickly racked up endorsements from those including North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, with the former coming to his defense shortly after Trump said he was throwing his weight behind Ortagus.

Other conservatives also rallied around Starbuck following the move by the former president, which Politico reported was interpreted as a “hasty” rollout by those including eldest son Donald Trump Jr. and social media director Dan Scavino. According to Politico, Trump met with Ortagus at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, where she shared she was considering a bid. He moved ahead with the endorsement the next evening.

The criticism launched at Ortagus was swift and fierce — with gripes against the Fox News commentator ranging from her wedding having been officiated by the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to being photographed with President Biden to showing support for Jeb Bush in the 2016 primaries.

“Nope. Trump has this completely wrong. @robbystarbuck is the correct pick for Tennessee’s 5th district and Tennesseans have his back,” conservative talk show host Candace Owens tweeted.

“Absolutely not. @robbystarbuck all the way,” added Ned Ryun, another conservative activist.

Ortagus played up her endorsement from Trump in her announcement that she was launching a bid. An active US Navy Reserve Officer who has worked for both the Obama and George W. Bush administrations, Ortagus is a Florida native and recent Nashville transplant with few ties to the state, the Tennessean reported.

The race for the newly drawn 5th Congressional District will be a competitive one and already includes a number of potential Republican candidates. Starbuck, like Ortagus, is also relatively new to the state — having moved from California in 2019, the Tennessean reported.

But the episode in Tennessee has also raised additional questions about how Trump has made his endorsement decisions — and the strength of his grip on the Republican Party despite remaining a powerful and influential figure within it. Polls from the Associated Press and NBC News indicate that his favor might be waning.

“Things feel like they’ve been shifting,” Patrick Ruffini, a Republican pollster who surveys Trump’s standing in the party, told the New York Times. “It’s a strong attachment. It’s one that very likely would win a Republican primary today. But is it the same ironclad, monolithic, Soviet-like attachment that we saw when Donald Trump was the incumbent president? No, it is not.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.