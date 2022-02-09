World Health Organization weighs in on how working from home should work

“When properly organized and supported, telework may have positive impacts on workers’ physical and mental health and social well-being,” the brief said. “However, when the health and safety risks of teleworking are not prevented and workers cannot make healthy choices while teleworking, such work can have significant negative impacts on health.”

The World Health Organization says more people may well be working from home after the rapid, unprecedented transition to telework due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So it’s weighing in with its observations and advice in a new technical brief it developed with its sister UN agency, the International Labour Organization.

Dr. Maria Neira, director of WHO’s Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health, said last week, that it’s very clear teleworking can bring health benefits and “and it can also have dire impact.”

“Which way the pendulum swings depends entirely on whether governments, employers and workers work together and whether there are agile and inventive occupational health services to put in place policies and practices that benefit both workers and the work,” Neira said in a statement.

The brief said benefits of working from home can include improving people’s work-life balance, reducing traffic, time spent commuting, and air pollution, “all of which can, indirectly, improve physical and mental health.”

It also said, however, that working conditions at home could be subpar, resulting in “musculoskeletal disorders, eye strain and injuries.” In addition, it said, “Working within a digital environment in physical isolation from co-workers, coupled with potential difficulties in managing work-private life balance in premises outside the direct control of the employer, can result in mental health problems and unhealthy behaviours.”

The agencies recommended that employers develop programs “to promote healthy and safe telework” and that “workers should collaborate with employers on the implementation of these measures.” Governments’ policies on occupational safety and health should also include telework and its “special characteristics,” the brief said.

The brief from the ILO and WHO - an agency that has been in the headlines since the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc across the world - offered a slew of detailed recommendations. It included everything from suggesting that employers develop a telework plan with each worker and remind workers that policies banning drug and alcohol use during work also apply at home - to emphasizing the need for a “well-designed ergonomic office chair” in the home office and the need to place computer cables in a way that they don’t become a tripping hazard.

“Teleworking and particularly hybrid working are here to stay and will likely increase after the pandemic, as both companies and individuals alike have experienced its feasibility and benefits,” Vera Paquete-Perdigão, an ILO official, said in the statement. “As we move away from this ‘holding pattern’ to settle into a new normal, we have the opportunity to embed new supportive policies, practices and norms to ensure millions of teleworkers have healthy, happy, productive and decent work.”

