An inventor that isn’t human

The United States Patent and Trademark Office doesn’t agree with this approach. It has ruled that a person or people need to be listed as the inventor. Both the UK’s Intellectual Property Office and the European Patent Office have taken a similar view.

Stephen Thaler, an American scientist who came up with an artificial intelligence system named DABUS — which stands for “device for the autonomous bootstrapping of unified sentience” — is probing these questions in courts around the world with patent applications listing DABUS as a key player.

But South Africa has granted a patent to Thaler that acknowledges his AI system as the inventor. A judge in Australia took a similar view, although the government is challenging that decision in court.

AI already is widely used in scientific research. Systems that hunt for patterns and make predictions are proving useful in the design of new materials and medical treatments, for example. DABUS designed two patentable things, according to Thaler. One is a food and beverage container whose unique shape allows multiple such containers to fit together more tightly when being transported. The second is a beacon for attracting attention in emergencies that flashes in a particularly insistent way.

Thaler says he’s been interested for decades in the question of whether machines can be creative, and he’s sure the answer is yes. “My overall objective is to demonstrate that [machines] in general, and DABUS in particular, qualify as minds,” he says.

But the legal frameworks for patents were written with humans in mind. Modern intellectual property law has its roots in the Renaissance. The first patent is generally considered to be the one granted in 1421 to architect and engineer Filippo Brunelleschi, who also designed the dome of Florence’s cathedral, for a boat called Il Badalone (the Monster). Il Badalone was conceived to transport 100 tons of Carrara marble upriver from Pisa to Florence. (It sank on its maiden voyage.)

Thaler’s patent filings argue that he should be granted the patents because he owns DABUS, but the filings list DABUS as the actual inventor. Encouraged by his success in South Africa and Australia, Thaler and his team are appealing the rejections in the jurisdictions that turned them down. A panel of judges in the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit is due to hear his appeal later this year. He points out that US patent laws limiting inventorship to people were written before “autonomous machine invention” was a reality that Congress could have considered.

Thaler’s team has also filed for patents that are being reviewed by patent offices in Brazil, Canada, China, India, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Switzerland, and Taiwan.

Ryan Abbott, Thaler’s patent attorney and a legal scholar, says artificial intelligence systems can “emulate certain aspects of the inventive process particularly autonomously” and will only get better and better at doing so. Which means, he says, it’s time to amend patent laws in the interest of humanity. Patents can be unenforceable if the wrong inventor is listed, he points out. What would happen if a pharmaceutical company’s blockbuster drug, discovered by an AI system but patented in a human’s name, were challenged? The drug might not be protected, and if not, companies would have no incentive to invest in AI systems to seek out breakthroughs. DABUS, Abbott says, “presents important and fascinating challenges to patent law.”

