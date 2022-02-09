GOP rebranding, 2022

The November elections are a referendum on the Republican Party. The party’s never-ending efforts to undermine American democracy is the issue. We can talk about President Biden’s success in reviving the economy, confronting the coronavirus pandemic, restoring America’s image around the world, or standing up to Russian President Vladimir Putin, but that is all secondary to the main event. The Republicans have finally erased any question about who they are with the head of the Republican National Committee declaring that the Trump-incited attack on the Capitol last year was “legitimate political discourse” — or as others in their party have purred: “It was a normal tourist visit” (“Republican Party declares Jan. 6 attack ‘legitimate political discourse,’ ” Metro, Feb. 4). The Republican Party is primed for a new name. I’m kind of partial to “The Traitor Party” myself.

Michael Behrendt