No flaw in the concept of diversity in university admissions

Professor Ilya Somin’s op-ed siding with Students for Fair Admission in their Supreme Court appeal versus Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is as much a sleight of words as the SFA’s lawsuit (“Court should reject the flawed diversity theory,” Opinion, Feb. 7). Somin compares admission rates of students of Asian heritage to admission rates of white students, but not to the dangling admission rates of other students for whom affirmative action policies reduce unfair discrimination, including students of Asian heritage. The many flaws that Somin outlines are the challenges of effectively achieving diversity aims. However, he presents not a single flaw in the concept that diversity improves higher education. Harvard and North Carolina Chapel Hill are universities, not microversities. Whether privately or federally funded, they are national resources that require greater vision than entitlement gratification. For our nation’s continued growth away from the immoral acts of its history, college and university admissions policies must continue to seek to minimize unfair discrimination in this nation from which students arrive and to which they return.

Dr. James L. Sherley