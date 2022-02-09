Buses, bikes, and pedestrians

Thank you for your Feb. 8 story on the tensions surrounding implementation of bicycle and bus lanes in Boston and beyond (”Lines drawn over lanes,” A1). Interestingly, the article makes no mention of either pedestrians or of walkability — a feature that draws residents and tourists alike to Cambridge, Boston, Brookline, and other Massachusetts’ communities. As someone who routinely walks to local shops, I am acutely aware of safety and access for all. Proposed solutions to transportation issues that ignore pedestrians are both short-sighted and dangerous.

Beth Gamse