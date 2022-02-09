What are they hiding on Beacon Hill?

So why is the Commonwealth about to enter year three with that golden-domed building on Beacon Hill behind locked gates?

Massachusetts prides itself on being a progressive state where citizens can attend town meetings and address local issues directly with their neighbors and elected leaders. It is a state where transparency is important.

Ongoing renovations to the Massachusetts State House have put the facade of the building behind an artfully designed scrim, a curtain made to look like architect Charles Bulfinch’s creation. That imagery is also an accurate representation of how our state government conducts business.

Officially, we’re told, it’s because of COVID. “The building is still closed because we’re concerned about the safety of about 600 folks who work there,” House Speaker Ron Mariano, of Quincy, said in December. “We’ll be welcoming visitors from all over the world. How are we going to deal with their vaccinations? How are we going to determine who comes in and who doesn’t come in? Those are things we’re moving through.”

It’s a problem 49 other states solved long ago in some fashion.

And the closure of our capitol building to the public reflects a broader problem. Massachusetts is among the least transparent states in the nation when it comes to access to public records and financial disclosure. It’s a state where the executive, legislative, and judicial branches are exempt from freedom of information requests.

The State House has never been a shining beacon of openness. Back in the 1980s, House Speaker Thomas McGee and Senate President William Bulger were not inclined to give journalists the time of day. But at least the Legislature publicly debated budgets and lobbyists and the public could walk the marble floors.

Debates and hearings disguise the reality that most of the people’s business is conducted away from the glare, in well-appointed chambers of legislative leaders who work with a handful of trusted lieutenants. Committee assignments and the stipends they carry are based on loyalty to the person at the top.

Committees sift through thousands of bills to select those that will see the light of day. But how your representatives vote in those committees is kept quiet. The Senate is willing to start posting committee votes, but the House is willing to make only “no” votes public, leaving constituents to guess whether a representative voted yes or didn’t vote.

No bill makes it to the floor until leaders know they have the votes to pass it. But even then there’s not much sunlight. The two big boards that record roll call votes in the House chamber capture only a small fraction of decisions, and many of the others are voice votes so quick you can miss them if you don’t listen closely. The smaller Senate doesn’t even maintain an electronic tally.

The Legislature is not subject to the state’s public records law. Nor are the executive branch or the courts. In fact, the Massachusetts judicial branch stands alone in the depth of its secrecy, giving power to unelected clerk magistrates to decide the fate of cases brought before the court in hearings closed to the press and the public.

A 1997 Supreme Judicial Court ruling — in a case involving a controversial nomination to that court — has given the executive branch license to pick and choose which records the public may see. In Lambert v. Executive Director of the Judicial Nominating Council, the SJC ruled that documents filed in support of Charles Fried’s nomination to the court were not public records. Ironically, the case took so long to work its way through the system that Justice Fried had to recuse himself from the decision.

Every governor since has used the ruling to avoid disclosure, saying they will voluntarily respond to public records requests on a case-by-case basis. Those accepted often come with extensive delays and significant administrative and copying costs.

Governor Mitt Romney went one step further. Eleven of his top aides purchased their state-issued computer hard drives, and the Romney administration’s e-mails were all wiped from a server before Governor Deval Patrick’s staff showed up in January 2007.

So where are we?

Secretary of State William Galvin, whose office oversees public records, has proposed legislation to make the next governor subject to freedom of information requests. Mariano appointed a working group last fall that laid out a State House reopening plan with nonspecific deadlines. Senate President Karen Spilka has suggested that the State House could reopen to vaccinated members of the public this month.

Of course, the plan goes unmentioned anywhere that’s easy to find on the state legislative websites.

Jerry Berger is a former state government reporter who now directs the Statehouse Reporting Program at Boston University.