White nationalists in Boston should serve as a ‘wake-up call’

As a physician in Boston for over 45 years, I was particularly struck by the recounting of the protests over two physicians who have actively worked to address racism in medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital (“The white nationalist threat to antiracist medicine in Boston,” Opinion, Feb. 8). That the adherents of white nationalism, which these protests clearly represent, are baldly brash enough in this city to make claims about “less qualified” patients should be a wake-up call for all of us. I came to Boston after an internship elsewhere, and I learned that its reputation as a special place in medicine turned out to be accurate. Why? Because of special people, like Drs. Michelle Morse and Bram Wispelwey, the targets of the protests. We all need to recognize the offense that these protests represent to the very things that make Boston a modern, enlightened city.

Dr. Stephen Kleinman