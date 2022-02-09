2022 Olympics: See the US women’s hockey team’s path to a third gold medal

The rest of the 2022 Winter Olympics women’s ice hockey schedule has been finalized upon the culmination of pool play.
The United States will play the Czech Republic in its quarterfinal game on Thursday at 11:10 p.m. on USA Network and NBC.
The Americans, led by North Reading’s Alex Carpenter (4 goals), are looking to repeat as gold medalists. The fiercest competition comes form their biggest rival: Canada.
In a likely preview of the gold-medal matchup, Team Canada beat Team USA in the final game of pool play on Tuesday in Beijing.
2022 Winter Olympics: Women’s ice hockey schedule
(All times eastern)
Quarterfinals
Thursday, 11:10 p.m.: United States vs. Czech Republic (USA Network)
Friday, 8:10 a.m.: Canada vs. Sweden
Friday, 11:10 p.m.: Russian Olympic Committee vs. Switzerland
Saturday, 3:40 a.m.: Finland vs. Japan
Semifinals
Sunday, 11:10 p.m.: TBA vs. TBA
Monday, 8:10 a.m.: TBA vs. TBA
Bronze medal game
Wednesday, Feb. 16, 6:30 a.m.: TBA vs. TBA
Gold medal game
Wednesday, Feb. 16, 11:10 p.m.: TBA vs. TBA
How we got here
The US knew it would advance because of the structure of the pools.
The US was among the Group A teams (along with Canada, Finland, ROC, and Switzerland), and all of them were moving on to the quarterfinals.
Japan, China, the Czech Republic, Sweden, and Denmark competed in Group B, and the top three — Japan, Sweden, and the Czech Republic — advanced to the quarterfinals.
Olympics: Women’s ice hockey history
Women’s ice hockey debuted at the Games in 1998, with six teams competing. From 2002 through 2018, eight teams participated.
This year, 10 teams were in the competition.
Here’s the Americans’ history
Nagano 1998: Gold
3-1 win over Canada, Finland beats China 4-1 for bronze
Salt Lake City 2002: Silver
3-2 loss to Canada, Sweden beats Finland 2-1 for bronze
Turin 2006: Bronze
4-0 win over Finland; Canada beats Sweden 4-1 for gold
Vancouver 2010: Silver
2-0 loss to Canada, Finland beats Sweden 3-2 (OT) for bronze
Sochi 2014: Silver
3-2 OT loss to Canada, Switzerland beats Finland 4-3 for bronze
PyeongChang 2018: Gold
3-2 shootout win over Canada; Finland beats ROC 3-2 for bronze
