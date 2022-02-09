2022 Olympics: See the US women’s hockey team’s path to a third gold medal

The United States will play the Czech Republic in its quarterfinal game on Thursday at 11:10 p.m. on USA Network and NBC.

The rest of the 2022 Winter Olympics women’s ice hockey schedule has been finalized upon the culmination of pool play.

The Americans, led by North Reading’s Alex Carpenter (4 goals), are looking to repeat as gold medalists. The fiercest competition comes form their biggest rival: Canada.

In a likely preview of the gold-medal matchup, Team Canada beat Team USA in the final game of pool play on Tuesday in Beijing.

2022 Winter Olympics: Women’s ice hockey schedule

(All times eastern)

Quarterfinals

Thursday, 11:10 p.m.: United States vs. Czech Republic (USA Network)

Friday, 8:10 a.m.: Canada vs. Sweden

Friday, 11:10 p.m.: Russian Olympic Committee vs. Switzerland

Saturday, 3:40 a.m.: Finland vs. Japan

Semifinals

Sunday, 11:10 p.m.: TBA vs. TBA

Monday, 8:10 a.m.: TBA vs. TBA

Bronze medal game

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 6:30 a.m.: TBA vs. TBA

Gold medal game

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 11:10 p.m.: TBA vs. TBA

How we got here

The US knew it would advance because of the structure of the pools.

The US was among the Group A teams (along with Canada, Finland, ROC, and Switzerland), and all of them were moving on to the quarterfinals.

Japan, China, the Czech Republic, Sweden, and Denmark competed in Group B, and the top three — Japan, Sweden, and the Czech Republic — advanced to the quarterfinals.

Olympics: Women’s ice hockey history

Women’s ice hockey debuted at the Games in 1998, with six teams competing. From 2002 through 2018, eight teams participated.

This year, 10 teams were in the competition.

Here’s the Americans’ history

Nagano 1998: Gold

3-1 win over Canada, Finland beats China 4-1 for bronze

Salt Lake City 2002: Silver

3-2 loss to Canada, Sweden beats Finland 2-1 for bronze

Turin 2006: Bronze

4-0 win over Finland; Canada beats Sweden 4-1 for gold

Vancouver 2010: Silver

2-0 loss to Canada, Finland beats Sweden 3-2 (OT) for bronze

Sochi 2014: Silver

3-2 OT loss to Canada, Switzerland beats Finland 4-3 for bronze

PyeongChang 2018: Gold

3-2 shootout win over Canada; Finland beats ROC 3-2 for bronze

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.