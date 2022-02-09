Brad Marchand is expected to have disciplinary hearing with NHL Wednesday night

Marchand, who punched Jarry and later poked him in the mask with his stick, was extended an in-person hearing. The Department of Player Safety extends in-person hearings when a possible suspension could last six games or longer. The player is unable to suit up until the hearing takes place.

Bruins forward Brad Marchand will have a chance to meet with the NHL Department of Player Safety for the second time this season after roughing and high-sticking Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry in Tuesday’s loss.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy wasn’t surprised that Marchand got a call from the league.

“You never know how they’re going to deal with it,” Cassidy said Wednesday. “Obviously, I do believe you have to protect goaltenders in those situations. We want ours protected. It didn’t look like there’s any sort of injury. Hopefully that’s factored in as well.”

Marchand, who was suspended three games in November for slew-footing, would be considered a repeat offender, and that would affect the amount of salary forfeited as the result of another suspension. Even if a player hasn’t been suspended in the past 18 months, his track record could be a factor in the disciplinary process.

Marchand has been suspended seven times in his career, though before this season, he hadn’t been suspended since 2018.

“I think we’ll let the league address it first and then I’ll sit down with Brad,” said Cassidy. “We’ve had a few shares of our sit-downs over the years. I think Brad’s been doing a pretty good job for the most part with controlling his emotions.”

While Marchand’s outburst occurred in the final minute of the game, tension started brewing at the end of the second period. Jarry appeared to gather a puck on his stick to flick over the glass to a fan when Marchand swooped in and swatted it away. The two exchanged words as they went to their locker rooms.

“Looked like he had a puck on a stick, Jarry, I don’t know if he was going to flip it to a kid or not,” Cassidy said. “Marsh knocked it off. A little gamesmanship. I don’t think that’s any reason to get either party upset, to be honest with you.”

With 21 seconds left in the game, the Penguins were up, 4-2, when Marchand tried to punch a rebound past Jarry, and the situation escalated from there. Marchand was issued a roughing penalty for punching Jarry in the head and an attempt-to-injure match penalty for the stick poke.

“At the end of the game, I don’t know if words were exchanged,” said Cassidy. “I wasn’t on the ice. Could have been, but still you shouldn’t go after the goaltender in that situation unless you’re pushed into the crease or he sticks you first, which I did not see. Could have happened; I don’t think so.”

What might have set Marchand off was seeing Jarry take a swipe at Charlie Coyle during the same sequence as Coyle took off from the net to the corner to chase down a loose puck.

“Maybe it did,” Cassidy said. ”Like I said, I didn’t see all of that happen.”

Cassidy had said after the game that Marchand’s actions were undisciplined. His feelings didn’t change a day later.

“I just think, same as last night, Marsh just has to have control of his emotions in that situation,” Cassidy said. “Live to fight another day, get ready for the next game. Unfortunately, got the best of him.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.