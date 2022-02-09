Bruins’ Brad Marchand suspended six games for roughing, high-sticking Penguins goaltender

Marchand had an in-person hearing via Zoom Wednesday with the NHL Department of Player Safety, and he went there aware he might be facing a lengthy ban. In-person hearings are reserved for suspensions longer than five games.

For the second time this season, Brad Marchand will miss games because of a suspension. The Bruins’ leading scorer was suspended six games by the NHL Wednesday night for roughing and high-sticking Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry.

This is the eighth time Marchand has been suspended in his career. Before this season, he hadn’t been in trouble with the league since 2018. Because this is his second time being disciplined in an 18-month span, Marchand is considered a repeat offender and must forfeit 6/82nds of his salary.

With goalie Tuukka Rask announcing his retirement and captain Patrice Bergeron out with a head injury, Marchand’s suspension compounds problems for the Bruins, who were optimistic coming out of the All-Star break with all 14 forwards healthy.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said the team will consider options from AHL Providence to add depth with two of the team’s top forwards out of the lineup.

Cassidy wasn’t surprised Marchand got a call from the league.

“You never know how they’re going to deal with it,” Cassidy said Wednesday before the announcement was made. “Obviously, I do believe you have to protect goaltenders in those situations. We want ours protected. It didn’t look like there’s any sort of injury. Hopefully that’s factored in as well.”

Although Marchand’s outburst Tuesday night occurred in the final minute of the game, tension started brewing at the end of the second period. Jarry appeared to gather a puck on his stick to flick over the glass to a fan when Marchand swooped in and swatted it away. The two exchanged words as they went to their locker rooms.

“Looked like he had a puck on a stick, Jarry, I don’t know if he was going to flip it to a kid or not,” Cassidy said. “Marsh knocked it off. A little gamesmanship. I don’t think that’s any reason to get either party upset, to be honest with you.”

With 21 seconds left in the game, and the Penguins leading, 4-2, Marchand tried to punch a rebound past Jarry, and the situation escalated. Marchand was issued a roughing penalty for punching Jarry in the head and an attempt-to-injure match penalty for the stick poke.

“At the end of the game, I don’t know if words were exchanged,” said Cassidy. “I wasn’t on the ice. Could have been, but still you shouldn’t go after the goaltender in that situation unless you’re pushed into the crease or he sticks you first, which I did not see. Could have happened; I don’t think so.”

What might have set Marchand off was seeing Jarry take a swipe at Charlie Coyle during the same sequence as Coyle took off from the net to the corner to chase down a loose puck.

“Maybe it did,” Cassidy said. ”Like I said, I didn’t see all of that happen.”

Cassidy had said after the game that Marchand’s actions were undisciplined. His feelings didn’t change a day later.

“I just think, same as last night, Marsh just has to have control of his emotions in that situation,” Cassidy said. “Live to fight another day, get ready for the next game. Unfortunately, got the best of him.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.