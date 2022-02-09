Cam Fici sparks offensive outburst in Belmont boys’ hockey win over Arlington

“You could sense this kind of coming on the offensive side,” Belmont first-year coach Tim Foley said. “We always know we have Ryan back there. With him and the ‘Red Line’ with Cam Fici, Matty Rowan and Shay Donohue, we can almost break any momentum the other team has.”

Both were on display in Wednesday night’s Middlesex League showdown against host Arlington at Ed Burns Arena. Senior captain Ryan Griffin made 26 saves before giving way late in the game, and junior Cam Fici’s hat trick highlighted the No. 6 Marauders’ offensive outburst in their 6-2 win over the No. 5 Spy Ponders.

Much like its co-state championship team from two seasons ago, the Belmont boys’ hockey team prides itself on strong goaltending and opportunistic play at the other end.

Belmont's Matthew Rowan celebrates after his first-period goal in Wednesday night's 6-2 win over Arlington at Ed Burns Arena. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

That certainly was the case in the first period after Fici and Arlington’s Stefanos Sotiropoulos traded goals before the Spy Ponders went on the game’s first power play. But Griffin made a couple of key stops and, just as the penalty was expiring, Rowan picked off a pass and went in alone to give Belmont a 2-1 lead.

“It was definitely a fun game for me,” Griffin said. “Any goalie will tell you it’s easier when you see a lot of shots. It was one of those games where everything just clicked as a team.”

Said Fici: “When [Rowan] scored that, it just gave us so much momentum and we just brought that into the next two periods.”

A Peter Grace power play goal from the right point gave Belmont a 3-1 lead through two, then Fici capped his hat trick with bookend goals in the third — a rush down the right wing and snipe under the crossbar that made it 4-1, and the final goal into an empty net. Senior Joseph Michaud also scored for Belmont, and sophomore Jack Sadowski got a late goal for Arlington.

“It was amazing, really,” Fici said. “It was really nice to get a 6-2 win against them today.”

With one game remaining Saturday against Woburn, the Marauders (16-1-2, 11-0-2) are in the driver’s seat for the Middlesex Liberty Division title.

“They played well, worked hard, they play a good system,” said Arlington coach John Messuri, whose team fell to 13-3-1, 9-1-1. “They’re going to be a tough team to play in the tournament.”

Braintree 3, Framingham 2 — It was an eventful night for senior defenseman Colin Gaffney. His first varsity goal, a slap shot into the top near-side corner in the first period, stood as the winner, and he watched the 12th-ranked Wamps (12-3-1, 10-0-1 BSC) hold on for the Bay State Conference win at Loring Arena from the penalty box.

“It felt great,” the alternate captain said. “I don’t score often, so I didn’t know how to react.”

The Flyers (6-7-2) scored in the second and third periods, but Braintree held on for the win with Gaffney’s tally and two earlier goals from junior forward Charlie DiMartino.

“I felt like I was in a movie,” said DiMartino, of his glove-side snipe. “It left me speechless. My jaw dropped. It’s a dream come true, scoring goals out here.”

“We’re considered a really good team and we beat a really good team,” said Braintree coach David Fasano. “Our first period was outstanding, the fast start was huge. We were able to take their best punch.”

Waltham 7, Billerica 2 — Three players scored their first varsity goals for the Hawks (7-6-2, 7-3-1) in a DCL/MVC 1 win over Billerica (6-9, 3-8), supplementing the banner night senior captain Justin Cormier (2 goals, 2 assists) had at Veterans Memorial Rink in Waltham.

Cormier, a defenseman unafraid of joining the rush on offense, scored just 1:42 into the game on the power play for Waltham.

After Dylan McLay scored 1:36 into the second period and sophomore Chris Konstantopoulous scored his first varsity goal at 2:36, Cormier added an incredible goal later in the period. On a breakaway, he split right up the middle between two defenders and finished with a soft backhander to his right, making it a 4-1 lead for the Hawks.

“Justin was the catalyst,” Waltham coach John Maguire said. “He’s the guy they have to stop; they tried, but he was a dominant player.”

Cormier assisted on a goal from junior Philip Sarkissian 5:29 into the third period, as well as junior Will Curley’s first varsity goal at 9:07. Freshman Trevor Robillard closed on scoring with his first career strike at 11:27.

Senior Jack Perry made 30 saves in the victory for the Hawks.

BC High 4, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 0 — Aidan McDonnell set up Ryan Flaherty at 4:58 of the first period, connected on a power-play strike 10 minutes latter, and tallied again in the second period, sparking the host Eagles (5-9-1) to the Catholic Conference win over SJS (3-13) at UMass Boston.

Hingham 1, Duxbury 0 — Junior right wing Aidan Brazel delivered 37 seconds into overtime, lifting the No. 2 Harbormen (14-3) to a thrilling home win at Pilgrim Arena.

Brazel, Hingham’s scoring leader who had a hat trick Sunday against Wellesley, made a quick move in front of the net and beat Duxbury goalie Sam Mazanec.

Mazanec, a junior, was masterful in net with 46 saves and helped the Dragons (10-5-2) stay afloat. Hingham has won eight straight after snapping Duxbury’s five-game winning streak.

Norwood 4, Ashland 3 — Senior Kyle Leger netted the winner, and senior Jack Curran (1 goal, 1 assist) notched two points to lift the Mustangs (13-2-1) to the Tri-Valley League win at the Skating Club of Boston.

Natick 8, Newton North 0 — Junior Austin Leombruno’s hat trick propelled the Redhawks (7-6-2) to the Bay State Conference win at William Chase Arena.

Quincy 5, Plymouth South 2 — Junior Cam Quigley and senior Lukas LaMonica each scored two goals to give the Presidents (10-4-2) a Patriot League win at Armstrong Arena.

Burlington 6, Melrose 3 — Sophomore Will McLean recorded a hat trick for the second-straight game as the Red Devils (4-11-1) secured a Middlesex League win at Burlington Ice Palace.

Southeastern/B-P 6, Blue Hills 2 — Dalton Ghelfi and Nolan Sturdevant scored a pair of goals each for the Hawks (11-4), who improved to 10-0 in the Mayflower Athletic Conference and clinched a spot in the State Vocational Championship with the victory at Canton Ice House.

Shawsheen 3, Northeast 2 — Chase Darcey potted the winner in the third period, his second goal of the game for the Rams (12-3).

