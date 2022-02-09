fb-pixel Skip to main content
Chloe Kim makes it back-to-back, defends Olympic snowboarding halfpipe gold medal

By Globe staff reportsUpdated February 9, 2022, 13 minutes ago

Chloe Kim only needed one run to defend her Olympic gold medal in the women’s snowboard halfpipe, with a stunning first effort enough to put away the field in Beijing on Wednesday as the American became the first ever two-time gold medalist in the event at just 21 years old.

Kim’s opening run earned a score of 94 from the judges and none of her competitors came close — Spain’s Queralt Castellet notched a 90.25 on her second run for silver, and Japan’s Sena Tomita grabbed the bronze with an 88.25.

