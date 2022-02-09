Chloe Kim makes it back-to-back, defends Olympic snowboarding halfpipe gold medal

Chloe Kim only needed one run to defend her Olympic gold medal in the women’s snowboard halfpipe, with a stunning first effort enough to put away the field in Beijing on Wednesday as the American became the first ever two-time gold medalist in the event at just 21 years old.
Kim’s opening run earned a score of 94 from the judges and none of her competitors came close — Spain’s Queralt Castellet notched a 90.25 on her second run for silver, and Japan’s Sena Tomita grabbed the bronze with an 88.25.