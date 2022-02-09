From the Dominican Republic, Yirsy Queliz brings her homegrown flavor to St. Mary’s of Lynn girls’ basketball

Queliz came to the United States in eighth grade to pursue high school basketball, a dream she’d had since elementary school. Her parents, who represent and co-own the Club Dosa professional basketball team in the local Asociación de Baloncesto de La Vega, made the tough choice to stay behind. Queliz arrived in the US barely able to speak English..

“I think that everywhere I go, I’ll just say that I’m really, really proud to be a Dominican,” she said.

Every day, Yirsy Queliz makes sure to absorb a glance at the Dominican Republic flag hanging in her closet. The St. Mary’s of Lynn junior may be thousands of miles from her home in La Vega, but she’ll take any small moment to remember where she comes from.

On the basketball court, though, the 5-foot-6-inch guard has breezed past cultural barriers like unsuspecting defenders. Queliz is averaging 15.4 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.7 steals per game with a mix of blazing speed and cerebral court vision and has received Division I offers from Northeastern and Sacred Heart.

The fourth-ranked Spartans are 17-2 and 62-8 over the past three years, headlined by a Division 3 co-state title in 2020. They’re powered by Queliz’s infectious energy, both on and off the court.

“She’s one of the nicest, more caring kids we’ve ever had,” said St. Mary’s coach Jeff Newhall, who is also the school’s athletic director.

Queliz joined the varsity roster as an eighth-grader but brought basketball experiences beyond her age. She first picked up a ball at 4 and was a passionate fan of the Dominican hoops scene, including Juan Coronado, a standout from her parents’ squad.

By age 12, Queliz had earned a spot on the Dominican’s U16 national team and even briefly appeared in the 2017 FIBA Women’s Americas Championship — a tournament that also included future UConn players Paige Bueckers and Aaliyah Edwards. Queliz was slated to return to the roster last year, but was unable due to scheduling conflicts with her high school season.

“If they call me, I will always be there for them,” she said.

Queliz and her family arranged plans for her to live in Lynn and attend school with help from Mandy Carter-Zegarowski, who established the MCW Starz AAU program Queliz plays for. After initially staying with her AAU coach, Queliz now resides with the family of former St. Mary’s teammate Pejae Parent in Ipswich. She talks with her family in the Dominican Republic every day.

“Every time I get a chance, I go back and see my family and my friends and everything,” Queliz said.

Queliz said she had to develop her floor speed as she made the leap from the slow-pace of Dominican basketball to playing an up-tempo game in the US. Learning English was an initial challenge, as was the the nerves of enrolling in a new school. Fortunately, basketball transcends borders.

“Basketball is not a different language,” Queliz said.

Her voice carries significant weight. St. Mary’s is a young squad with three eighth-graders and a seventh-grade starter in Bella Owumi. The pressure of chasing a state championship can be immense. Queliz lightens the mood with conversations, cheers, and impromptu TikTok dances.

“She just has that special thing about her where she can be friends with anyone,” said junior teammate Kellyn Preira.

“She goes out of her way to say hi and ask everyone how they’re doing every single day,” Newhall added.

Queliz still stays in touch with her friends and former teammates in the Dominican. She toggles between songs by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and Dominican artist El Alfa. State titles are at the forefront of her mind, not only for St. Mary’s, but she is also motivated to have her father Luis, a Celtics fan, see her play on the parquet floor at TD Garden.

Whenever she finishes college, Queliz plans to return home and help grow a sprouting basketball nation.

“I want to go back and make a team or a good foundation for the D-R because I know some of them are really, really poor,” she said. “So I just want to be there for them. I just want to have that ‘I’m from there,’ in my heart forever.”

Courtside chatter

▪ With the postseason quickly approaching, seven EMass teams on the girls’ side and five on the boys’ side remain undefeated.

Dennis-Yarmouth, Bedford, Franklin, Andover, Woburn, North Quincy, and Norwood are unblemished in girls’ hoops, and New Mission , BC High, Andover, Beverly, and Pembroke haven’t dropped a game in boys’ hoops.

While the Andover girls have won their fair share of lopsided games, they’ve also prevailed by 2 points, 4, 9, and 13 (three times), including a two-point triumph over Central Catholic on Sunday.

Andover coach Alan Hibino noted that there’s still a lot of the season left — and there are many other strong teams in both the Merrimack Valley Conference and Division 1 — but he’s encouraged by what he’s seen so far.

“The girls worked hard in the offseason on their individual skill, which has carried over to team success so far this season,” Hibino said. “They’ve done a great job being resilient and handling any adversity that they’ve faced.”

▪ Weymouth girls’ basketball senior center Savannah Striano and junior forward/center Emma Desmond took part in the Andrew James Lawson Foundation Invitational at TD Garden on Saturday as partners on the unified basketball team.

Striano said Weymouth principal Alan Strauss surprised the unified team at its banquet and told the players they would have a chance to play in the opening game against Hingham. Desmond said several players approached her Saturday and enthusiastically said that now they can tell their friends they scored at the Garden.

“All of us were so excited,” Striano said. “We’re the first team to be able to do something like this. The experience was unforgettable, and it was amazing to watch the confidence of all the players grow.”

▪ Rockland senior Julia Elie became the latest star to join the 1,000-point club.

The Bentley-bound standout finished Monday’s 61-45 win over Cohasset with a career-high 31 points plus 14 rebounds, becoming the 16th player in program history to reach the magic number with 1,025 and counting.

Coach Diana Mitchell Newcomb said Elie came in her freshman year lanky and awkward and has really grown into her 6-foot-2 frame and emerged as a dominant low-post player. She said she’s proud of how far she’s come and how she’s blossomed into a steady force.

“Julia has a great work ethic and has really had to work hard to get where she is today as a player,” Newcomb said. “She’s been extremely coachable over the past four years. and her growth as a player has been incredible.”

▪ Canton senior Kiara Cerrutti, who will play at UMass Dartmouth, also recently hit the 1,000-point plateau. She’s currently 13 points away from breaking Eileen Mourneau’s program record of 1,057 heading into the Bulldogs’ matchup with North Attleborough on Friday.

Teammate Fay Gallery is 88 points away from becoming the third player in program history to reach 1,000. Coach Jim Choquette is two wins away from 100 career wins.

▪ Mashpee’s Amiyah Peters also hit 1,000 in a 61-47 win over Carver on Tuesday.

Games to watch

Thursday, Pentucket at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m. — First place in the Cape Ann-Kinney will be on the line.

Friday, Franklin at Mansfield, 6:30 p.m. — Mansfield will be the latest team to try to knock off No. 1 Franklin.

Friday, Norwood at Medfield, 7 p.m. — Medfield will look for a statement win against an undefeated Tri-Valley Large foe.

Monday, East Bridgewater at Norwell, 5:30 p.m. — The Vikings will be out for revenge in a South Shore Sullivan showdown.

Tuesday, Chelmsford at Andover, 6:30 p.m. — The Lions gave the Warriors one of their toughest battles yet in the first meeting, and they’ll get another crack here.

Correspondent Trevor Hass contributed to this story.