EMass girls’ basketball: Newburyport’s Kylie Schrock headlines Players of the Week

Molly Donovan, Duxbury — The sophomore guard racked up 18 points in a 47-40 Patriot Legue win over Pembroke on Thursday and 30 more in a 49-42 victory over Silver Lake on Monday.
Olivia Gourdine, Barnstable — She poured in a career-high 31 points Thursday, lifting the Red Hawks to a 79-52 win over Brockton.
Amelia Hanscom, Andover —The Warriors outlasted Merrimack Valley Conference foe Central Catholic, 49-47, on Sunday, as Hanscom totaled 24 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists, and 2 blocks – including a swat in the final seconds to help preserve the win.
Lily Mineo, Malden Catholic — Her 21-point, 21-rebound double-double powered Malden Catholic to a 50-39 triumph over Cardinal Spellman on Saturday at TD Garden.
Grace Oliver, Norwell — The junior exploded for 34 points, 23 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, and 3 blocks as the Clippers (15-1) earned a 59-41 South Shore win over Middleborough on Tuesday and moved.
Ava Orlando, Notre Dame-Hingham — The freshman guard erupted for 43 points, including six 3-pointers, as the Cougars outlasted Middleborough, 72-66. She also added 21 in a win over Pembroke and 20 in a win over Fontbonne.
Kylie Schrock, Rockport — Schrock averaged 27.8 points in a four-game span, including a 43-point, 15-rebound effort in a 52-42 win over Matignon and a 23-point, 13-rebound, 5-steal performance in a 37-33 victory over Mt. Alvernia.
