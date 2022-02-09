EMass girls’ basketball: Newburyport’s Kylie Schrock headlines Players of the Week

Molly Donovan, Duxbury — The sophomore guard racked up 18 points in a 47-40 Patriot Legue win over Pembroke on Thursday and 30 more in a 49-42 victory over Silver Lake on Monday.

Olivia Gourdine, Barnstable — She poured in a career-high 31 points Thursday, lifting the Red Hawks to a 79-52 win over Brockton.

Amelia Hanscom, Andover —The Warriors outlasted Merrimack Valley Conference foe Central Catholic, 49-47, on Sunday, as Hanscom totaled 24 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists, and 2 blocks – including a swat in the final seconds to help preserve the win.