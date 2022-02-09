Katie Pica does the trick for Woburn girls’ hockey in shutout over Winchester

Pica put the Tanners ahead early, communicating to freshman Ella Spinazola that she found space at the bottom of the left circle. A behind-the-back pass from below the goal line connected with the junior who one-timed the pass off the back of Winchester freshman goaltender Molly Hillier to put the Tanners ahead in the first period.

The junior’s first career hat trick propelled the 11th-ranked Woburn girls’ hockey team to a 4-0 Middlesex League Liberty Division win, downing No. 10 Winchester at O’Brien Rink.

Katie Pica oozed confidence, her shoulders bouncing up and down, and a grin stretched across her face as she was the first one back to the bench after the second-period intermission, eager for another 15 minutes of action.

Pica scored twice in the second period, both times entering the zone with speed after forcing a turnover in the neutral zone and ripping a wrist shot past the glove of Hillier. Pica’s belief in her strong shot shone through, as she was unafraid to rip it from the top of the left circle. For her efforts scoring and blocking four shots, the team awarded her with the game puck and hustle helmet.

“I felt really good before the game,” said Pica. “It was a weird feeling, but a good feeling.”

Woburn goalie Alyssa Wackrow (1) makes a diving save during first period action. She wound up stopping all 14 shots she faced in the shutout win over Winchester. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Senior captain Alyssa Wackrow stopped all 14 shots she faced, recording a shutout. Wackrow showcased her athleticism with a terrific second period save, stopping junior Annie Ettenhoffer’s shot on the rush before sprawling out to deny freshman Georgia Costello’s backhand in front, saving the puck with her neck as she dove across the blue paint.

“I felt very dialed in,” said Wackrow. “I wasn’t nervous and I think that’s why. I was very confident tonight.”

“I thought Alyssa was fantastic in net,” Woburn coach Steve Kennedy said. “She was terrific tonight, she had a couple of huge stops. It was a phenomenal game for one of our senior captains who goes unheralded, but has put together a stellar four year career. This was a great example of the level that she can attain as a goalie.”

The Tanners (10-3-2) excelled at blocking shots by clogging the shooting lanes. Winchester (10-3-1) struggled to find chances in front of the net, as the Tanners frequently won puck battles and kept the action to the perimeter in the defensive zone.

Woburn’s Madelyn Soderquist (4) battles for the puck against a host of Winchester defenders during the first period action. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“It’s nice when you can go in and ask the girls to execute something and they see it through with a lot of heart and a lot of will,” said Kennedy.

Sophomore Taylor Buckley anchored the Tanners’ defense, controlling the neutral zone with adept stick checking and disrupting plays before they could get rolling.

“To have somebody with her size and agility is a very special combination,” said Kennedy. “She plays solid defense — she’s a complete force out there. She can break the play up, steal the puck, and start the offense going the other way. She’s a very special player.”

BB&N 3, St. George’s 1 — Freshman Izzy King scored two goals to propel the Knights (8-8-1) to the Independent School League win.

Braintree 6, Framingham 0 — Sophomore Eva Surette secured her fifth consecutive shutout, raising her season total to seven, to lead the No. 7 Wamps (12-2-1) to a Bay State Conference win at Zapustas Rink.

Masconomet 3, Gloucester 2 — McKenna Dockery (2 goals) netted the winner, leading the Chieftains to the game winning goal, to lead Masconomet (5-8) to the Northeast League win at Talbot Rink.

Nobles 2, Groton 0 — Olivia Maffeo opened the scoring in the third period for the Bulldogs (17-0-2), and Emmy O’Leary sealed the Independent School League win with an empty netter with a minute remaining.

Bishop Stang 6, East/West Bridgewater 0 — Four goals from junior Jenna Nogueira paced the Spartans (10-5-1) to a nonleague win at Hetland Arena.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.