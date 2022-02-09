The last-place Montreal Canadiens fire head coach Dominique Ducharme

The Montreal Canadiens fired coach Dominique Ducharme Wednesday and made Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis the interim coach of the team with the NHL’s worst record. Ducharme was dismissed after Montreal began its season with a dismal 8-30-7 record for a league-worst 23 points. The 48-year-old’s last game was a 7-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils Tuesday, Montreal’s fifth straight defeat. The Canadiens went 23-46-14 in 83 regular-season games under Ducharme … The St. Louis Blues announced a three-year contract extension with coach Craig Berube .

The Red Sox have added three non-roster invitees to their spring training roster: catcher Roldani Baldwin, first baseman Roberto Ramos, and infielder Yolmer Sánchez. The Red Sox have invited eight players to camp as non-roster invitees.

Advertisement

NBA

Nets’ Harden to miss fourth straight game

James Harden will miss a fourth straight game Thursday when Brooklyn visits the Washington Wizards — assuming he is still on the Nets. Coach Steve Nash has said the Nets won’t trade the All-Star guard before the trade deadline Thursday afternoon, though there continues to be speculation Brooklyn could weigh a deal with Harden able to become a free agent this summer. The Nets have lost nine straight games and Harden has missed the last three with left hamstring tightness. He battled hamstring trouble late last season and in the playoffs.

Soccer

US women’s national team rips US Soccer Federation for ‘willful inaction’

Some of the biggest stars of the US women’s national team publicly criticized the US Soccer Federation, the sport’s powerful governing body, for “willful inaction” in the wake of revelations Tuesday in The Washington Post that a longtime coach in the National Women’s Soccer League, Rory Dames, had been accused of misconduct with youth players decades earlier. “U.S. Soccer had the obligation to protect its players — yet it stood by as abuse continued to occur unchecked,” the players wrote in a letter addressed to federation president Cindy Parlow Cone and former president Carlos Cordeiro. In the case of Dames and other NWSL coaches accused of abuse last year, the players alleged, the federation “failed to do the bare minimum — to keep us and the young girls who play in the youth leagues safe.” The letter, signed by top players including Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Crystal Dunn, is a sign of a growing focus on US Soccer in the wake of a wave of revelations of abuse allegations against male NWSL coaches that began last year. US Soccer oversaw the NWSL for most of its 10-year existence, and it oversees the country’s sprawling youth soccer system, licensing both youth and professional coaches.

Advertisement

Golf

Stacy Lewis named captain of Solheim Cup team

Two-time major champion Stacy Lewis has been appointed US captain of the Solheim Cup for 2023 in Spain, where the Americans will try to end two straight losses to Europe. Suzann Pettersen already has been chosen for Europe. Lewis will be 38 when the Solheim Cup matches begin Sept. 22, 2023, at Finca Cortesin, making her the youngest American captain since the event began in 1990.

Miscellany

Benton is first woman of color on BAA board

Adrienne Benton has been named to the Board of Governors of the Boston Athletic Association, becoming the first woman of color to serve in that role in the 135-year history of the organization, which runs the Boston Marathon, among other events.



