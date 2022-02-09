Medway’s Zack DiGregorio and partner finish 11th in doubles luge at Beijing Olympics

DiGregorio and Hollander’s total time was 1:58.515, which was 1.961 seconds behind Germany’s Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt, who won the gold medal for the third straight Olympics.

The duo briefly held the lead after their second and final run, but the 11 sleds behind them had a time advantage based on their first runs. In the second run of doubles luge, the fastest sleds from the first run go last.

DiGregorio and Hollander were 12th after the first run with a time of 59.389, which left them 1.134 seconds behind leaders Wendl and Arlt. They were ahead of teams from Romania, Ukraine, Slovakia, Czechia, and China.

DiGregorio and Hollander received the berth after the top American doubles team of Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman faltered late in the World Cup season, opening the door for the newcomers.

“It was amazing,” DiGregorio said. “So much in luge is a team thing, but tonight was about us. We were the only doubles team for the US and it was really just a moment for me and Sean where we could slide and have as much fun as we could.”

Terdiman gave DiGregorio and Hollander his sled for the Olympics, then accompanied them to a two-week training camp in Park City, Utah, to help get them ready for Beijing. DiGregorio and Hollander have one more slide left in China; they’ll join up with Mazdzer and Ashley Farquharson for the team relay on Thursday.

“We’re really looking forward to tomorrow,” said DiGregorio, who let out a big scream of celebration after the second run.