MIAA likely to let schools decide on mask usage for indoor sports after Feb. 28

FRANKLIN — Reacting to Governor Charlie Baker’s announcement that the mask mandate for K-12 schools would be lifted Feb. 28, MIAA executive director Bob Baldwin said Wednesday that, more than likely, any decision on mask usage for indoor sports during the winter season will come at the local level.

“We will take this information and do what is best moving forward,” said Baldwin at the conclusion of the association’s board of directors meeting.

“This is local, at the local school committee level, has the ability [to make the decision], and I think that we are going to find that locals are all over the place. For instance, if you are taking about the state tournament in the future, if a school has a home game, if they voted to say ‘yes’, and another voted to say ‘no’, a decision will have to be made.”