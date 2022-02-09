MIAA likely to let schools decide on mask usage for indoor sports after Feb. 28

FRANKLIN — Reacting to Governor Charlie Baker’s announcement that the mask mandate for K-12 schools would be lifted Feb. 28, MIAA executive director Bob Baldwin said Wednesday that, more than likely, any decision on mask usage for indoor sports during the winter season will come at the local level.
“We will take this information and do what is best moving forward,” said Baldwin at the conclusion of the association’s board of directors meeting.
“This is local, at the local school committee level, has the ability [to make the decision], and I think that we are going to find that locals are all over the place. For instance, if you are taking about the state tournament in the future, if a school has a home game, if they voted to say ‘yes’, and another voted to say ‘no’, a decision will have to be made.”
Baldwin said there would not be an MIAA-wide decision, but more than likely a recommendation, or advisory, generated by the end of the week.
“We need time to digest the information,” he said.
But the tournament season is fast approaching. The diving portion of the swimming sectionals is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday at the Dedham Pool, with the swim competition Saturday at the six-lane pool at Milford High. The Division 1, 2, and 3 wrestling sectionals will be held Saturday at 12 sites. And the first rounds of the basketball and hockey tournaments are scheduled for Feb. 28.
