Mikaela Shiffrin suddenly finds herself facing a mountain of uncertainty

She still could have as many as four races left on the card: Friday’s super-G, then the downhill, combined, and possibly the team parallel slalom next week. Quite possibly there will be two good medal chances somewhere if Shiffrin can put her two blown chances behind her.

So, is Mikaela Shiffrin two-and-through at Olympus? Or does the planet’s most versatile skier reset again and try her luck in the speed races? That was the question after Shiffrin posted her second DNF at the Beijing Winter Games Wednesday, skiing out in the first run of the women’s slalom.

“It’s not the end of the world, and it’s so stupid to care this much,” she said. “But I feel I have to question myself now.”

That’s not the mind-set that a competitor wants going into the speed races, where caution gets you nowhere. Shiffrin said she wasn’t sure how to reset because she never has had to do it before and doesn’t know how to handle it.

Shiffrin’s uncertainty has been compared to the loss of confidence that prompted gymnast Simone Biles to withdraw from all but one event at last summer’s Olympics. The difference is that Biles, who was favored to win as many as five gold medals, had developed the “twisties,” which cause gymnasts to lose their bearings in the air.

When she botched her vault in the team competition, Biles immediately understood that she was risking serious injury by going up on the remaining three events, so she pulled out.

Shiffrin’s errors came from being too aggressive right from the jump.

“My goal was to push, and I did that,” she said. “Maybe I pushed a little over the limit. Maybe that’s because of the pressure.”

It wasn’t just the pressure that came with having won four world titles in the discipline. It was that Shiffrin no longer rules in the slalom. She was third at last year’s world championships behind Austria’s Katharina Liensberger and Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova. And this season, Vlhova beat Shriffin in four of their six World Cup meetings and already has clinched the discipline crown.

Shiffrin’s most recent victory was by only 15-hundredths of a second. So she knew that she had to find several tenths’ worth of speed somewhere, and it made sense to do it at the top.

“It was a really easy course setting,” said Liensberger, who missed winning gold by eight-hundredths. “So you really had to push everything and just ski as fast as you can.”

Shiffrin did exactly that, missed a gate, and went to sit by herself on the side of the course to ponder what went wrong.

“It really feels like a lot of work for nothing,” she said. “They will try to say, ‘This happens and it’s OK and don’t be too hard on yourself.’ But it is a lot of work for a grand total of five gates in the GS and five gates in the slalom. That’s not lost on me.”

The trick is for Shiffrin to put her wasted efforts behind her and focus on what’s still available. That’s what Ryan Cochran-Siegle did a day after finishing 14th in the men’s downhill. He hit “delete,” took his shot in the super-G, and ended up with a silver medal.

Shiffrin has more time than that to hit the reset button, but now she’ll be switching from the technical to the speed side.

“We’re a little concerned about her doing speed,” said her mother Eileen, who helps coach her. “She has no speed training. None, essentially. So we’re a little worried that it could be dangerous.”

Shiffrin won the super-G at the 2019 world championships, took bronze last year, and made a couple of Cup podiums this season. So she’s certainly capable of grabbing a medal and getting back on track.

If Shiffrin bypasses the super-G, then she’ll be going cold into the downhill next Tuesday. If anything, that might be one to skip. She never has medaled in it at the global level, and only two of her 73 Cup victories have come in it.

The bigger reason to skip the downhill, though, is that Shiffrin is beyond rusty there. She skied it twice at Lake Louise in early December, finished well back, and hasn’t returned to the starting line since.

Her best remaining chance will be in the combined a week from Thursday. Shiffrin won silver there in PyeongChang and is reigning world titlist. After that, there’s the new mixed team parallel slalom, but given the US males’ weakness there, a medal seems unlikely.

Her teammates clearly want Shiffrin to get back in the saddle.

“She’s obviously super resilient, and she’ll be back stronger than ever, faster than ever,” predicted Paula Moltzan, who was eighth in the slalom. “This is just one race.”

Amnesia is a virtue in the skiing world. That’s what Shiffrin has been telling herself.

“So if the worst thing that happens is this … I mean, I didn’t finish in the Olympics, c’mon,” she said. “That hurts, but in 24 hours, nobody is going to care — well, maybe it will take a little longer.”