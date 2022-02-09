Roger Vasquez leads Everett boys’ basketball past North Quincy

The Tide opened the fourth quarter with an 8-0 run and held on at North Quincy High.

Junior Roger Vasquez led the Tide (15-2) with 21 points, senior John Monexant scored 17 points, and Steven Cordero chipped in 12 points to keep Everett ahead, 49-43, after three quarters.

It took a total team effort for the Everett boys’ basketball team to overcome a 44-point outburst from North Quincy sophomore Daithi Quinn in a 71-63 victory, a nonleague matchup rescheduled from last month.

“Quinn was having one of those nights,” said Everett coach Stanley Chamblain. “He’s a very good player and North Quincy threw a lot of looks at us. We weathered the storm and showed good poise. I thought we stayed true to ourselves, and we were able to walk away with the victory.”

Advertisement

Abington 69, Bedford 66 — Seniors Antwonne Graham Jr. (17 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds) and Jeremiah Ismeus (12 points, 11 rebounds) helped the Green Wave (10-4) overcome a halftime deficit and qualify for the state tournament. Bedford sophomore Camdyn Shoesmith scored a game-high 21 points in the loss.

Apponequet 70, Somerset Berkley 32 — Will Levrault (12 points, 5 rebounds) and Logan Miller (11 points, 8 rebounds) led the Lakers (6-9) to a South Coast Conference win.

Bishop Fenwick 75, Cardinal Spellman 65 — Che Hanks (25 points, 7 assists), Jason Romans (16 points, 11 rebounds), Mike Yentin (19 points), and Robert Greener (5 steals, 5 assists off the bench) carried Fenwick (8-5) to the Catholic Central win.

Cohasset 57, Rockland 52 — Junior Will Baker scored 14 and senior captain Kevin Federle had 11 for the host Skippers (10-4) in the South Shore League win.

South Shore Voc-Tech 57, Norfolk Aggie 47 — Jesse Lyons (19 points, 11 rebounds) registered a double-double, Brandon LaFluer scored 14, and Billy Lally added 11 for the Vikings (6-8) in the Mayflower Conference win.

Advertisement

Girls’ basketball

Bishop Feehan 60, Concord-Carlisle 17 — The 10th-ranked Shamrocks sprinted to a 20-0 cushion in the first quarter and received strong performances from Camryn Fauria (20 points, 5 rebounds, 4 blocks, 5 steals) and Lydia Mordarski (11 points), who each hit a 3 in the first eight minutes.

Bishop Fenwick 58, Cardinal Spellman 45 — Sophomore Cecilia Kay (28 points, 18 rebounds) and senior Nasha Arnold (19 points, 11 rebounds) posted double-doubles to lead the No. 9 Crusaders (10-4) to a Catholic Central League win.

East Bridgewater 59, Carver 37 — Sophie Bradbury (17 points) and Haley Murphy (15 points) paced the Vikings (15-1, 12-1 SSL) to the South Shore win.

Latin Academy 45, Madison Park 7 — Seniors Ruth Norton and Nellie Conklin each scored 12 points in the City League win for the Dragons (7-2).

Lowell Catholic 46, St. Bernard’s 42 — Junior Catherine Antwi had a career-high 28 points, including six straight free throws in the fourth quarter, to help the Crusaders (4-7) complete a come-from-behind victory in Fitchburg. Junior Olivia Meuse dominated inside with 11 rebounds and 5 blocks. Charlotte Morey added 8 points. St. Bernard’s drops to 7-8.

Maimonides 48, Matignon 42 — Freshman Leah Kaplan scored 15 points to lead the M-Cats (4-7) in the nonleague win.

Newton South 41, Bedford 34 — Maddy Genser (16 points) and Tatum Murray (15 points) led the Lions (8-8) to the Dual County League win.

Wrestling

Shawsheen 42, Haverhill 40 — Austin Malandain (195 pounds) recorded a pin in the final match of the night to secure the nonleague win for the Rams (15-5).

Advertisement

Vitoria Poejo contributed to this report.