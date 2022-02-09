Shana Cote a driving force behind the success of Suffolk’s women’s hockey program

Cote has played 81 career games. Suffolk has played 81 games as a program. Cote has scored 85 career points, which accounts for 25 percent of the program’s all-time points. To say Cote has jump-started Suffolk hockey would not be an understatement, but the low-key forward isn’t one to brag.

Only in its fourth season, Suffolk University’s women’s hockey team is currently 16-3-0 overall and 11-2-0 in the Commonwealth Coast Conference, and the Rams leading scorer, Shana Cote , is a large reason why. Her 32 points (17 goals, 15 assists) points lead the team, the league, is tops in New England and ranks among the top 10 of Division 3 players nationwide.

In East Boston, a women’s college hockey powerhouse is emerging. But unless you’re a regular at the Louis E. Porrazzo Memorial Skating Rink, you might not know about it, or the high-scoring forward leading the way.

“I think I’m a hard worker and I always try to get the puck and get it to my teammates,” the native of Broomfield, Colo., said of her success.

Advertisement

Cote was drawn to Suffolk by its location and head coach Taylor Wasylk, a former Boston College standout who was named Suffolk’s first-ever head coach of its women’s ice hockey program in 2016. Wasylk convinced Cote to make the leap and help establish a new program.

“The way she reached out to me made me want to come out here,” said Cote. “It made me feel like I would have a place here.”

Suffolk plays its home games at Porrazzo Rink, which it shares with youth and adult hockey teams and a broomball league. During their pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, the Rams only were able to play eight games and host three, with two coming against rival Endicott. This season, the teams have dueled for the top spot in the CCC, with Endicott (14-4-1 overall, 12-2-1 conference) leading the league standings. Suffolk split its weekend series at Endicott two weeks ago, winning the opener, 4-3, on Jan. 29 before dropping the finale, 3-2, on Jan. 31. Cote believed it was a clear indication of what the Rams were capable of doing.

Advertisement

“We can beat them,” said Cote. “We obviously have to work for it, but we can beat them.”

Suffolk hosts Endicott Feb. 18 on senior night. After that, the Rams will set their focus on making a postseason run. Thanks to a fifth year of eligibility, Cote still has time to help Suffolk achieve conference and national postseason success with this year’s crew..

“Our goal is to win our conference and playoffs, and then go as far as we can,” Cote said.

Beanpot parity

Tuesday night, Harvard became the fourth different school in the last four Women’s Beanpot tournaments to win the title. With a 5-4 victory over Boston College, the Crimson won the trophy for the first time since 2015, and finished out a remarkable run of parity in the event.

BC won it last in 2018, and Boston University followed with just their first Beanpot title as a varsity program in 2019. The incredible Northeastern roster that is rounding out their careers this season won the tournament in 2020.

It seems that no matter what a program’s record is coming into the first two Tuesdays in February, it is a clean slate once the Beanpot begins. Also, no matter what other regular season tournaments pop up onto the teams’ schedules (and every year more and more emerge), the Beanpot will most likely be the most competitive.

Advertisement

“I’m proud of our team. We had to play, what, the No. 3 team and the No. 5 team in the nation in order to win the Beanpot?” said BC coach Katie Crowley after Tuesday’s championship game. “That was a tough task.”

Harvard coach Katey Stone, who recorded her 12th Beanpot win as Crimson mentor, was pleased how competitive the tournament has become. “It’s become exactly what you want in a championship,” she said. “It just speaks volumes to what all four programs have done in the world of women’s ice hockey.”

Murphy’s great eight

After Northeastern dropped back-to-back Hockey East games against Vermont and Boston College, Maureen Murphy helped the Huskies get back on track, lending a hand on the last eight goals NU has scored since. Murphyhad a pair of goals and three assists in NU’s 5-0 win over Merrimack on Friday, and a hat trick in their 3-0 shutout of Boston University in Tuesday’s Beanpot consolation game . . . With their Saturday victory over Cornell, Harvard captured the 2021-22 Ivy League title with an 8-1 conference record. Like its Beanpot title this week, it was Harvard’s first league championship since 2015. . . . Several local players were nominated for ECAC Hockey’s Mandi Schwartz Student-Athlete of the Year Award: St. Lawrence’s Claire Dudley, of Westwood; Yale’s Charlotte Welch, of Winchester; and Clarkson’s Caitrin Lonergan, of Roslindale.Harvard’s Sydney Sorkin also was nominated for the award named in honor of late Yale player Mandi Schwartz, who battled cancer, and honors players who lead both on and off the ice. Finalists will be announced next week.