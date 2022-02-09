fb-pixel Skip to main content

Skier from Iran tests positive for steroids, suspended from competition at Beijing Olympics

By Associated PressUpdated February 9, 2022, 32 minutes ago
Hossein Saveh Shemshaki was also Iran's flag-bearer at the 2014 Olympics.Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Iran’s only male athlete at the Beijing Olympics has tested positive for an anabolic steroid in the first confirmed doping case at the Games.

The International Testing Agency says Alpine skier Hossein Saveh Shemshaki failed a drug test on Monday in Beijing, before competing.

He is provisionally suspended and cannot compete at what was to be his third Olympics.

The 36-year-old raced in slalom and giant slalom at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and four years later at Sochi. He carried Iran’s flag at the opening ceremony in Sochi.

He can appeal against his provisional ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Beijing.

