Brian Flores is taking on the NFL at great personal risk. It doesn’t surprise those who know him best.

They were both sons of Honduran immigrants, and Knight, with South Shore roots, and his suitemate from Brooklyn would venture out in search of the food they grew up on, making their way through Chelsea to find Flores’s favorite Latin specialty of steak and onions.

Brian Flores and Derrick Knight arrived at Boston College to start their college football journey at the same time, though from different sides of the ball; Knight was a standout running back and Flores a promising safety/linebacker.

It was a friendship they sustained through their college days, a tenure that would see Knight become the school’s all-time leading rusher before heading to a brief career in the NFL, and see Flores become one of the team’s all-time respected leaders before heading to a thriving coaching career.

That coaching career has become the flashpoint of a national referendum on racially biased hiring practices in the NFL, ignited last week when Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and three teams, the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, and Denver Broncos, alleging discrimination in his interview process.

It could be a landmark case that unmasks systemic problems in the NFL. Yet for Flores, it is also a personal choice involving enormous risk for a 40-year-old man who may have shut himself out from the job he describes himself as being “gifted” to do.

That personal risk has resonated with Flores’s friends and supporters, who wonder what price he will pay for taking such a stand. But it didn’t surprise them. To those who have known Flores the longest, he has always stood for what he believes is right, and they believe in his stated goal to create real change, to open dialogue and lines of communication, and to “change the hearts and minds” of the NFL hierarchy.

Flores played at Boston College from 2000-03. Chin, Barry Globe Staff

Why is that change needed? At the end of the 2021 regular season, after Flores was fired following three seasons in Miami and David Culley was dismissed after one season in Houston, the NFL was down to one Black coach among 32 teams. With that glaring statistic, as well as his personal experience, Flores decided to rock the boat.

“Brian is blessed with integrity,” Knight said from his home in Milton. “He always has the bigger picture in mind, in football, in life.

“This lawsuit goes to show his character. It’s not always about him in the here and now, where does the NFL want to be? In his mind, it’s about the future. This really is right up his alley. He’s a man about his integrity.

“That’s his motive, doing what’s right.”

Formative youth

Flores’s character was shaped by his family, by his father Luis, a Merchant Marine, and his mother Maria, who offset Luis’s long travel days by staying home to raise their five boys. They lived in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn, in public housing — projects — that Flores described in a 2017 interview with the Globe as “people stacked on top of people on top of people.”

With Maria vigilant from the window of their 20th-floor Glenmore Plaza apartment, the Flores boys went to school and came straight home, they went to football practice and they did their homework, they avoided the darker temptations of the drugs and crime that were ever-present in the neighborhood.

They strived for their American dream. For Brian, that meant earning a scholarship to the private high school Poly Prep, where his football coach and eventual lifelong mentor and friend Dino Mangiero realized almost immediately this young man who was “serious as a heart attack” was destined to “do great things and have a great future.”

Chris Legree Jr. could see it, too, and as a neighborhood friend who was two years behind Brian in school, Legree found a role model.

“Brian is a morally driven guy, who likes seeing things done the right way,” Legree said from his home in New Jersey. “He’s a leader. Ever since I’ve known him, he’s maybe not the loudest person in the room, but he’s the most prepared in the room, the most driven person in the room. And he does it without telling you.

“Me being a little bit younger, I tried to take some qualities from him in going about my business. He was a really good football player, I thought the best in the state, but he would never tell you that about himself. That was never his thing. He worked his butt off, and everything he received, he earned.

“Where we’re from, you can’t fake it. You get exposed if you try.”

Knight remembered visiting Brownsville with Flores back in college, and it was a lesson that as much as their lives had been similar — Knight also went from his Rockland home to private high school Xaverian to BC — they weren’t the same.

“I’m a kid from a single mother but I grew up more in the suburbs,” Knight said. “We were going right into the frying pan going there to Brownsville, but it was so interesting to see how he interacted with people, always walking with pride and his head up.

“He’s obviously no fool, and from walking from the train to the front door, through the neighborhood, you’re seeing the neighborhood guys, they know Brian’s out there doing something with his life, and he’s being polite, treating everyone with respect, but he kept walking, too.

“We kept on our path.”

Purposeful, but without blinders, as if planting seeds for an enduring approach to life. In a 2017 interview with the Globe as the Patriots prepared for one of the four Super Bowls they reached during his tenure (winning three), Flores said this about his upbringing:

“We were poor and people didn’t have much, and there were drugs there, but I would say this. It wasn’t the wild, wild West. I love where I came from, and there’s a few things I learned there. I learned to never back down, because if you backed down there, you’d be backing down every day.

“I learned how to be tough, and that transcended into something else, that I wasn’t going to back down from anything, academically, football-wise, any challenge I was presented with kind of went back to that.”

In other words, he’s in this for the long haul.

Spurred to take action

The days since Flores was fired have been filled with triumph and with despair, with waves of support from some and shades of skepticism from others, with those wondering why a Black man who had actually ascended to the top step of the professional ladder would take this on.

But consider, Flores was fired despite leading the Dolphins to an 8-1 finish and their first back-to-back winning seasons in almost two decades. He even swept the season series from the Patriots and his former boss of 16 years, Bill Belichick.

After his firing, he failed to land a new job despite various interviews, including one with the Giants that Flores alleges was a sham, conducted only to check a box for the NFL’s Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview at least two minority candidates.

When Flores went to New Jersey to sit down with the Giants, he had already been on the receiving end of the now-infamous text messages from Belichick, who seemed to confirm that the Giants had already decided to give the job to a Buffalo Bills assistant also named Brian, Brian Daboll.

Daboll, who is white, did indeed get the job.

Flores would describe feeling “humiliation, disbelief, and anger” over the exchange. The anger that the playing field was not equal, and the belief that he had evidence of back-channel dealing that shut out Black candidates, combined to spur him to action. Again, no surprise to those who know him.

Flores started his Patriots career as a scouting assistant in 2004 and eventually became their defensive play-caller. Jim Davis\Globe Staff

Former BC teammate Chris Snee played his entire Pro Bowl NFL career with the Giants, winning two Super Bowls with his father-in-law and coach Tom Coughlin, so commenting on the suit could be awkward for him.

But Snee had no hesitation saying this of someone he described as a consummate team player, switching positions when the Eagles needed him to: “I had tremendous respect for Brian when I played and still do. I’m not going to touch [the lawsuit], but I sent him a message privately to let him know my respect for him is very high. I’ll leave it at that.”

It’s a popular refrain. Across his 16 years with the Patriots, Flores finally managed to move his family out of Brooklyn, settling them just down the road from Gillette Stadium in North Attleborough. All of them, including Flores’s wife and children, became heavily involved with the Hockomock Area YMCA in part because of a program called the Integration Initiative, an inclusion effort that was perfect for Brian’s younger brother Christopher, who has autism.

While Ed Hurley, the YMCA’s CEO, had long found dedicated volunteers with the Patriots, Flores was exceptional — involved, around, generous with both his time and money. Even after Flores left for Miami, he committed to the Y, sending new Nike uniforms for the kids, joining the 2020 virtual fund-raiser known as the Legends Ball, staying on for the duration to help raise money.

For Hurley, the man now taking on the NFL is the same man who showed up at a YMCA cookout with a Super Bowl ring not so he could show it off but so he could let all the kids try it on.

“I’m not surprised at all,” Hurley said. “He’s a great football coach, everyone knows that. But I’ve got even greater respect for Brian Flores as a person, always have. He’s a man of integrity and is also a very kind and thoughtful person. He’s very genuine.

“I think the light he’s shining on something he feels is very important could come with personal sacrifice and cost for him. That doesn’t surprise me.”

‘It’ll be worth it’

It was back in 2017 that Flores went to the first of his interviews to be an NFL head coach, though the Arizona Cardinals elected to hire Steve Wilks instead. Wilks is also Black, but just one season later, he was fired, replaced by Kliff Kingsbury, a white man from the college ranks who had never coached in the NFL.

At the time, Flores spoke highly of the experience, telling the Globe, “I learned a lot about myself, about how that process works. I think hopefully in the future the things I learned in that experience will make me a better candidate.

“If I get that opportunity again.”

He did. But he, too, ended up getting fired.

This lawsuit might mean that the opportunity won’t come again. But, in Flores’s words, “if I never coach again and there’s change, it’ll be worth it.”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist.