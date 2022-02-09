Will Mikaela Shiffrin race in super-G? Her mom says, ‘We’re going to wait and see.’

The next event for the women is the super-G - Alpine skiing's second-fastest discipline, a race that will be held on the longer, steeper, speedier slope at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Center. Though Shiffrin has won four super-Gs on the elite World Cup circuit and another at the 2019 world championships, she has virtually no training in super-G or downhill - Alpine's fastest, most direct discipline - since races in early December in Lake Louise, Canada.

Shiffrin, 26, arrived at the Beijing Games as a favorite for a medal in at least three events. But in a pair of astonishing developments, she failed to complete the first run of Monday's giant slalom and Wednesday's slalom - her two strongest disciplines.

YANQING, China - Mikaela Shiffrin’s mother, who also serves as one of her primary coaches, said Wednesday afternoon that the three-time Olympic medalist who has stumbled in her first two events here may not ski in Friday’s women’s super-G because of concerns for her safety.

"We're going to wait and see," said Eileen Shiffrin as she and Mikaela watched the second run of slalom Wednesday afternoon from the base of the course here. "We have to figure it out, because the GS was a big disappointment, and this was also an enormous disappointment.

Advertisement

"And I think of Mikaela as being really resilient, but we're a little concerned about her doing speed with very little to no - she has no speed training. None, essentially. So we're a little worried that it could be dangerous. We're going to try and sort that out."

The slope on which the super-G will be contested will be used Thursday morning to stage the downhill portion of the men's combined, which also will include a slalom run in the afternoon. But because the technical races - slalom and giant slalom - are contested on a different hill here, it's possible Shiffrin could train for speed events Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement

"We're not done yet," Mikaela Shiffrin said within an hour of skiing out of the slalom course Wednesday morning. "But GS and slalom, those were my biggest focuses. So it really feels like a lot of work for nothing."

Her team now must evaluate what sort of work remains, particularly in the wake of unforeseen and crushing results. Even after Monday's disappointment in the giant slalom, Eileen Shiffrin said her daughter was "psyched" for the slalom, an event she won gold eight years ago in Sochi and has won four times at world championships.

Even if Shiffrin does not compete in Friday's super-G, it's unlikely her Olympics are over. The women are scheduled for sessions of downhill training on Saturday, Sunday and Monday - sessions that could help Shiffrin and her coaching staff determine her physical and mental preparedness for Tuesday's competition.

Though downhill is far from Shiffrin's strength - just two of her 73 World Cup victories have come in the event - she could be a threat to compete if in the right frame of mind. Plus, she must complete one downhill run if she is to contend for a medal in the combined, which includes a run of slalom as well.

"She is a darned good speed skier," Eileen Shiffrin said. "She has an intuitive sense for the hill. But these girls have been racing speed all winter long, and she hasn't been on her downhill skis since Lake Louise.

Advertisement

"So it's a little up in the air. We have to give her a chance to decompress and then see where she stands. It just could be dangerous otherwise. Her coach, Mike Day, he doesn't want to put her in a situation where she could get hurt."

There remains the possibility that Shiffrin also could add the mixed team parallel slalom to her program. That event, which involves teammates from both genders in an elimination format, closes the Alpine competition Feb. 19. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association said no determination had been made about that race.

As she watched the second run of the slalom - an event won by her greatest rival, Slovakia's Petra Vlhova - Shiffrin posed for and took pictures with coaches and teammates. She looked composed and together.

“At the moment,” Eileen Shiffrin said. “She’s resilient. But it hurts. I’m not going to lie. It hurts a lot. She was definitely skiing well enough to win this race, and she knew it. But you have to do it.”