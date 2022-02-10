Author readings around Boston Feb. 13-19

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Elly Swartz (“Dear Student”) reads in person at 2 p.m. at Wellesley Books.
MONDAY
Marlon James (”Moon Witch, Spider King”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store (tickets are $35.75 and include a shipped copy of the book).
TUESDAY
Tracey Michae’l Lewis-Giggetts (”Black Joy: Stories of Resistance, Resilience, and Restoration”) is in conversation with Meena Harris at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Liz Alden (”The Second Chance in the Mediterranean”) reads at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . John E. Happ (”The Navigation Case: Training, Flying and Fighting the 1942 to 1945 New Guinea War”) reads at 7 p.m. at Newton Free Library . . . Margaret Ann Spence (”Joyous Lies”) reads at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Public Library . . . Lisa Fipps (”Starfish”) reads at 7 p.m. at Newton Free Library.
WEDNESDAY
Advertisement
Kaitlyn Greenidge (”Libertie”) is in conversation with Ianna Hawkins Owen at 6 p.m. at Cambridge Public Library . . . Judd Winick (”Hilo Book 8: Gina and the Big Secret”) is in conversation with Jeff Kinney at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Kimberlee Yolanda Williams (”Dear White Woman, Please Come Home: Hand Me Your Bias, and I’ll Show You Our Connection”) is in conversation with Debby Irving at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Colleen AF Venable and Stephanie Yue (”Katie the Catsitter Book 2: Best Friends for Never”) read in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . S.A. Barnes (”Dead Silence”) is in conversation with Alma Katsu at 7 p.m. at Copper Dog Books . . . Erik Larson (“The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz”) reads at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall (tickets are $13.75, and for every one or two tickets purchased, a $20 book voucher is required) . . . Nicholas A. Basbanes (“Cross of Snow: A Life of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow”) reads at 7 p.m. at Milford Town Library.
Advertisement
THURSDAY
Adam Rubin (”The Ice Cream Machine”) is in conversation with Jeff Kinney at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Grace Lavery (”Please Miss: A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Penis”) is in conversation with Tori Bedford at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Cassandra Rose Clarke (”The Beholden”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Bruce Bueno de Mesquita (”The Invention of Power: Popes, Kings, and the Birth of the West”) reads in person and virtually at 7 p.m. at the Boston Athenæum (tickets are free for members, $5 for virtual admission, and $10 in-person admission).
FRIDAY
Amy B. Zegart (”Spies, Lies, and Algorithms: The History and Future of American Intelligence”) reads at noon at Harvard Book Store.
Advertisement
SATURDAY
Olga Tokarczuk and Jennifer Croft (”The Books of Jacob”) are in conversation with Rabih Alameddine at 1 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . A. K. Larkwood (”The Thousand Eyes”) reads at 4 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.