Local bestsellers for the week ending Feb. 6

2. To Paradise Hanya Yanagihara Doubleday

3. Violeta Isabel Allende Ballantine

4. Call Us What We Carry: Poems Amanda Gorman Viking

5. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

6. Recitatif: A Story Toni Morrison Knopf

7. The Books of Jacob Olga Tokarczuk, Jennifer Croft (Transl.) Riverhead

8. The Maid Nita Prose Ballantine

9. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

10. The Paris Bookseller Kerri Maher Berkley

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine One World

2. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience Brené Brown Random House

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

4. South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation Imani Perry Ecco

5. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Knopf

6. The Complete Maus: A Survivor’s Tale Art Spiegelman Pantheon

7. Taste: My Life Through Food Stanley Tucci Gallery Books

8. Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy Jamie Raskin Harper

9. How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question Michael Schur S&S

10. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones James Clear Avery

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

2. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

3. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

4. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

5. The Vanishing Half Brit Bennett Riverhead

6. The Love Hypothesis Ali Hazelwood Berkley

7. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

8. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

9. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Washington Square Press

10. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale: My Father Bleeds History Art Spiegelman Pantheon

2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

3. The Year of Magical Thinking Joan Didion Vintage

4. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

5. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

6. All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake Tiya Miles Random House

7. Let Me Tell You What I Mean Joan Didion Vintage

8. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022 Old Farmer’s Almanac

9. Maus II: A Survivor’s Tale: And Here My Troubles Began Art Spiegelman Pantheon

10. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Feb. 6. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.