In ‘The Worst Person in the World,’ meet a very different Miss Julie

When we first meet Julie (Renate Reinsve), she’s in her 20s. For most of the movie, she’s in the vicinity of 30. Far more than most people that age, she’s still trying to find herself. We see her rejecting careers in medicine, psychology, and photography. She’s interested in writing, but nothing really engages her. She seems weightless without being buoyant. “It’s like you’re still waiting for something,” another lover tells her. “I don’t know what.” Neither does she. Affluent self-involvement is pretty great for the self who’s involved and affluent. It doesn’t work as well for bystanders (or moviegoers).

“There’s nothing sensible about you,” a lover says to Julie, the heroine of Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World.” That’s true, and he means it as a compliment. It’s a quality that makes her both appealing and frustrating — like the movie that centers on her.

That lover, Aksel (Anders Danielsen Lie), is a successful and controversial cartoonist. Soon after they meet, Julie moves in with him. Aksel is 15 years older and interested in settling down, as Julie is not.

Renate Reinsve and Anders Danielsen Lie in "The Worst Person in the World." Kasper Tuxen/Associated Press

This becomes apparent when they leave Oslo to spend a country weekend with friends of his. The friends are . . . domesticated . . . as neither Julie nor Aksel is, but he’s considerably closer to that state. The dynamic between them — older, artistic male partner with younger, vaguely dissatisfied female partner — is a bit like that in last year’s “Bergman Island.” As it happens, Lie’s fifth-billed there.

That visit is the first of 12 “chapters” (with prologue and epilogue) that the film is divided into. “Worst Person” is one of this year’s best international feature Oscar nominees. It also earned a best original screenplay nomination for Trier and his cowriter, Eskil Vogt. Is it because of employing such a literary conceit? Another literary conceit is the use of a narrator, an unidentified older female. We meet both Julie’s mother and grandmother, so we know she’s neither of them.

The individual chapters aren’t notably shaped nor do they relate to each other in any sort of cumulative or illuminating way. Far more vexing, in terms of the script, is something that happens toward the end of the movie, Julie faces a profound life dilemma — as profound as life has to offer — and it gets resolved with the second-cheapest plot device there is. (The cheapest is a shot of a character sitting up in bed and exclaiming, “Oh, it was all a dream!”)

Award givers have smiled on “Worst Person.” The title does not refer to Julie, by the way, but is a throwaway, somewhat facetious, reference to that other lover, Eivind (Herbert Nordrum), the one who doesn’t think Julie is sensible.

Herbert Nordrum and Renate Reinsve in "The Worst Person in the World." Associated Press

Reinsve won best actress at Cannes last year. It really is her movie: part character study, part star vehicle, even if “star” is too strong a word. She’s not there yet, though Reinsve did find herself emblazoned on the front of last Sunday’s New York Times Styles section, courtesy of a long and lavishly laudatory profile.

Reinsve has a terrific smile. It makes Julie’s essential disquiet all the more affecting. She looks a bit like Dakota Johnson, a bit like Rose Byrne. Unlike either, she has a quality of well-scrubbed pensiveness. It recalls Honor Swinton Byrne in the two “Souvenir” movies. In a way, Julie is the reverse of that character, someone who knows what she wants even if we never quite understand why. Julie doesn’t know what she wants and we do understand why.

Although it’s Reinsve’s movie, Lie gets the most memorable scenes. They come toward the end, as he faces a deadly serious reckoning. “Worst Person” is attractive to look at, and not tedious. Also, being shown an unfamiliar locale, as Oslo will be to most viewers, is never unwelcome. Really, that’s one of great, unremarked-on pleasures of moviegoing. But “Worst Person” is pretty negligible until these scenes, which give it a newfound traction.

Renate Reinsve in "The Worst Person in the World." Kasper Tuxen/Associated Press

Lie starred in Trier’s best-known film, “Oslo, August 31st” (2011); Reinsve has a small role in it. With “Worst Person,” it makes up Trier’s “Oslo Trilogy.” The other film, “Reprise” (2006), which also stars Lie. What’s best about the film is how its cool, detached look makes it seem so casual.

“Seems” isn’t the same as “is.” Trier’s artfulness is evident in everything from how well he uses music (Ahmad Jamal and Billie Holiday here, Christopher Cross and Todd Rundgren there, and much else in between) to how varied the film is visually. Trier uses handheld camera, tracking shots, a brief animated sequence, and even an iris shot. In an extended sequence, everyone in Oslo is frozen in place except for Julie and Einvind. Visually, it’s the experience of falling in love turned inside out. “The Worst Person in the World” is showing how it looks to feel like the only couple in the world.

★★½

THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD

Directed by Joachim Trier. Written by Trier and Eskil Vogt. Starring Renate Reinsve, Anders Danielsen Lie, Herbert Nordrum. At Coolidge Corner, Kendall Square. 128 minutes. R. In Norwegian, with subtitles.

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.