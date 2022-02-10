In ‘People, Places & Things,’ a plunge into the depths of addiction

“It’s like every time she says, ‘OK, I’ve told you more of the truth,’ you wonder, ‘But is that really the truth?’ ” says Marianna Bassham, who portrays Emma in SpeakEasy Stage Company’s Boston premiere of the play, running Feb. 11-March 5 at the Calderwood Pavilion.

As the central character in Duncan Macmillan’s acclaimed “People, Places & Things,” Emma is an addict. She’s also an actress. So lying comes naturally — but it’s also a means of survival, a way to escape and avoid her deep-seated pain, shame, and trauma. With her substance abuse out of control, Emma’s deceptions have become so extravagant that she’s lost track of what’s real and what’s imagined.

Bassham, an Elliot Norton Award-winning actress, first read the play at a Whole Foods cafeteria and was so riveted she “couldn’t turn the pages fast enough.” When the original London production starring Denise Gough transferred to the States in 2017, Bassham went to Brooklyn to see it at St. Ann’s Warehouse. She says it was like going on “a theme park ride.”

The play grabbed her, in part, because she could relate to the reasons that Emma is drawn to performing. “At one point, she says, ‘If I’m not in character, I’m not sure I’m really there.’ I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and I’ll admit that acting is a safe place to experience dangerous stuff. So you can almost imagine there’s a fix that one gets. It’s a fix that is dangerous and has a spike to it. But then there’s also the safety of having a box, the stage, where everything feels controlled, where you can put rage and pain and blame and terror — and joy and love.”

Indeed, David R. Gammons, who’s directing the SpeakEasy production, says that he, too, was drawn to that tension between truth and fiction when Bassham first suggested he read the play. “Macmillan has created this world in which what we do in the theater — the stories we tell, the fictions we make, and the worlds we create in order to get to the truth — are placed in a parallel to the ways in which addicts tell stories and are forced to create alternative realities in order to manage and hide their addictions,” Gammons says.

Early in the play, when asked to share something about herself in group therapy, Emma begins to tell a story about her life that sounds strangely familiar. When one of her fellow addicts calls her out for cribbing the narrative straight from the plot of “Hedda Gabler,” she blithely dismisses his anger at her amusing deception.

“The shifting realities of our central character and her own identity are fascinating and provocative,” Gammons says. “We realize that because she’s an actor, she can pull one over on us. The play itself doesn’t ever quite tell you which things are true and which are lies or imagined fictions.”

When we first meet the self-destructive Emma, she’s flailing about in a drug-addled haze playing aspiring actress Nina in Chekhov’s “The Seagull.” She loses her place in a scene about failed dreams and heartbreak and goes off script, confusing her fellow actor. Then she rips off her wig and moves to the edge of the stage, as her nose starts bleeding. The stage manager appears and hurries her into the wings.

That public meltdown lands Emma in rehab looking “to get a tune-up.” There she ridicules the bromides of the 12-step recovery process and struggles to look inward and accept her vulnerability, using her humor and sharp intellect to deflect hard truths.

Playing Emma, a role that earned Gough an Olivier Award for her performance in London, reminds Bassham of another dynamic role she had a few years ago, as the self-dramatizing Blanche from “A Streetcar Named Desire.” “There’s a lot of smoke and mirrors with both of them,” she says. “They’re both theatrical and poetic, really funny, really verbal — and dangerous.”

Says Gammons, “It’s a truly theatrical piece that feels conceived, written, and imagined for live performance. The way that MacMillan orchestrates the scenes leaves room for a lot of imagination and invention in terms of how it’s staged.”

Indeed, Gammons, an Elliot Norton Award-winning director, is known for his high-octane and ingenious artistic visions, which have recently included the Kate Hamill-penned adaptation of Thackeray’s “Vanity Fair,” Robert Askins’s Grand Guignol comedy “Hand to God,” and Nick Dear’s high-concept adaptation of “Frankenstein.”

The set design features actors moving various scenic elements around the stage on wheels “to conjure what Emma is experiencing, whether it’s a high or withdrawal or dream or memory,” Gammons says. The production will make dramatic use of music, sound, and lighting effects, and a video design features images flickering on the screen of what Gammons calls “one sad 1990s tube TV,” the kind you might find in a hospital rec room. “That becomes a lens out into the world through which we see Emma’s experience flashing by,” he says.

The story is a personal one for Gammons, too. Addiction runs in his family. His grandfather “lost his job, his family, and his life” to alcoholism; Gammons himself has been sober since 1995. “I feel very connected to the central themes of the play,” he says. “My own recovery was not easy. Like with Emma, I was skeptical of anyone else’s process. You think, ‘I can solve this myself.’ ”

In rehab, Emma is like a trapped feral cat. As an atheist, she scorns any talk of spirituality and having faith in a “higher power.” She must come to accept, though, that she’s powerless over “the people, places and things” that could trigger a relapse.

“She’s just a huge pile of contradictions, which is very human,” says Bassham, who shares that her own family has dealt with addiction. “She doesn’t recognize her experiences as counting towards ‘real trauma.’ I think that’s where the shame comes in. She’s got guilt, too, and she’s found a way to self-medicate against all that and not figure it out.”

Gammons points out that the play offers few easy answers. In a world that’s increasingly tumultuous and chaotic, he says, the only way forward is by being brutally candid with yourself and fostering truthful, healthy relationships with others. “You cannot solve these problems alone,” Gammons says. “The play ultimately forces Emma and the audience to confront the necessity of true, human honesty, and connection.”

Christopher Wallenberg can be reached at chriswallenberg@gmail.com.

PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

Presented by SpeakEasy Stage Company. At Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts, Feb. 11-March 5. Tickets start at $25. www.SpeakEasyStage.com, 617-933-8600