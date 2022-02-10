She follows her hunches for what to read next

A self-confessed clothes hound, Sofi Thanhauser tells the stories of five textiles — silk, cotton, wool, linen and synthetics — and shows how these fabrics fundamentally changed our lives and our culture in her new book “ Worn: A People’s History of Clothing .” The author teaches in the writing department of Pratt Institute. The New England native lives in Brooklyn.

THANHAUSER: Earlier this fall I was living in Budapest and read Imre Kertesz, a Hungarian writer who won the Nobel Prize. He writes about the Holocaust very obliquely. His books were recently removed from high school curricula in Hungary because the government wants to promote a rosy view of the country’s history. The other guy I discovered there was Ryszard Kapuscinski, the Polish journalist. I read “Shah of Shahs,” which is a very readable history of the Iranian revolution. Now I want to read all of his works.

BOOKS: What are you reading now?

THANHAUSER: The most recent book that I bought is “Dream of Europe,” a collection of seminars and interviews given by Audre Lourde from when she lived in Germany in the 1980s. I’ve only read a little bit of her work but sometimes I just get a hunch that I need somebody right now without knowing why. If I follow the hunch pretty soon I usually understand what it was that I needed.

BOOKS: What genres do you read the most?

THANHAUSER: I read fiction and nonfiction the most. In nonfiction I’m always looking for a sensibility that I’m excited by. “The Moro Affair” by Leonardo Sciascia really impacted me when I read it a couple of years ago. The prose was so stunning and so compact. It’s the true story of a politician who was captured by a far-left guerrilla group and was assassinated.

BOOKS: Who are the authors you’ve read the most books by?

THANHAUSER: Probably Virginia Woolf or Dostoevsky. I read “The Brothers Karamazov” and, as weird as it sounds, the world he portrays rang really true to me. This is what reality felt like to me even though I was living in Massachusetts and Vermont in the 20th century. Also, Henry Miller, embarrassingly enough. He wrote so many bad books. I haven’t read those, which I should if I am a hard-core fan. I’ve read “Tropic of Cancer,” “Tropic of Capricorn,” and “Black Spring.” He really saved my life in my twenties. His books showed me something about how to live as an artist in America.

BOOKS: How do you pick what you read?

THANHAUSER: I’m always looking for a writer that resonates with the present moment in my external or internal life. Sometimes I know who that is because I know the writer, like George Eliot. She has such a clear moral compass. Some writers I love, but they don’t clarify anything morally. If I’m feeling cast in this psychedelic wilderness like I felt in my twenties, I have to read a lot of Henry Miller. Sometimes I don’t know who will get me through whatever is next.

BOOKS: What helped you get through the pandemic?

THANHAUSER: Early in the pandemic I was reading Virginia Woolf’s letters. Those were helpful because a lot of those are set during World War I when she’s holed up in the country and they are about really banal stuff, like about having trouble finding a maid or milk. The other book I got into was Ford Maddox Ford’s “Parade’s End,” which is also set in World War I. I was reading that when the January 6th insurrection happened last year.

BOOKS: What will you read next?

THANHAUSER: One book that I’ve been meaning to read for a long time is the essay collection “The Power of the Powerless” by Vaclav Havel. I think he has that moral clarity that feels right to connect with now. His philosophy has been described to me as is you might not be able change anything but it’s still important to do the right thing. I don’t know if that’s an accurate synopsis but I thought, “I need to read that.”

