Showing up with joy in an unjust world

In the summer of 2020, a time of both COVID fear and racial reckoning, Lewis-Giggetts wrote an essay, published in the Washington Post, about dancing with her daughter in the rain. Now comes the book that essay helped inspire, “ Black Joy: Stories of Resistance, Resilience, and Restoration ” (Gallery Books).

For a few years, Tracey M. Lewis-Giggetts was thinking about joy. “I think it had been around; I’d been writing about it in different ways,” she said, “and simultaneously writing about racial justice and what was going on in the world. Then the two things came together.”

Black joy, Lewis-Giggetts said, is an act of resistance because “it is a demonstration of our humanity in the face of dehumanization.” In a world brimming with daily reminders of racism and injustice, she added, “we’re still going to create, we’re still going to show up with joy.”

Advertisement

When Black people express that joy in white spaces, sometimes it can be misinterpreted, she added. But, she said, “when Black joy happens in Black spaces it really is about an affirmation. We’re celebrating, we’re holding each other up.”

Getting to a point where she could access the joy she finds in gardening, in mothering, in music, wasn’t always easy. “I realized that part of the reason that I struggled with accessing joy was because I had very little empathy for myself and self-compassion. That was a starting point,” Lewis-Giggetts said. “For Black folks that can be quite a challenge because we’re constantly trying to prove ourselves in a lot of ways.”

Writing, for Lewis-Giggetts, has always been a source of joy. “I was that child who wrote plays that then I would dress my little brother up and make him perform in. Storytelling, writing, was the way that I expressed myself when I didn’t feel like I could actually speak what was going on in my life,” she said. “I would set it down on the page.”

Advertisement

Tracey M. Lewis-Giggetts will read at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a virtual event hosted by Harvard Book Store.

Kate Tuttle, a freelance writer and critic, can be reached at kate.tuttle@gmail.com.