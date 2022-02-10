‘Sing Street’ to make a stop at the Huntington on its way back to Broadway

Set in 1982, “Sing Street” revolves around a Dublin teenager who forms a band to impress a classmate with whom he is smitten. The musical was originally scheduled to begin previews on Broadway in March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic forced theaters to close.

“Sing Street,” a musical adaptation of the 2016 film, will be presented by the Huntington Theatre Company from Aug. 26-Oct. 2, the theater announced Thursday.

The Huntington production is described as “the next step for the show’s journey back to Broadway.” Explaining why a Boston run became part of that journey, Huntington spokesperson Caroline Connolly said by email the show’s producers “decided they wanted to make some changes to the production and they needed the time and space to do so.”

Directed by Rebecca Taichman, who helmed Paula Vogel’s “Indecent” on Broadway and at the Huntington, “Sing Street” features a book by Enda Walsh, with music and lyrics by Gary Clark and John Carney. It was Carney who directed and wrote the screenplay for the original film version of “Sing Street” (and also of the film version of “Once,” later adapted into a musical with a book by Walsh).

The choreography on "Sing Street" is by Sonya Tayeh, who won a Tony Award for her work on "Moulin Rouge! The Musical," which premiered at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in 2018.









