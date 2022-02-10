Six composers on their favorite albums from Boston Modern Orchestra Project

Since 1996, Boston Modern Orchestra Project has made dozens of CDs, first with various labels and then on its in-house recording venture BMOP/sound, which was founded in 2008 and now puts out an average of six or seven CDs a year. Six New England-based composers who have had music recorded by BMOP, from elder statesman and Pulitzer Prize winner John Harbison to American Modern Opera Company cofounder Matthew Aucoin, weigh in on their favorite cuts from the Grammy-winning orchestra’s vaults.

“I think the CD is vibrant: filled with rich harmonies and some visceral hair-raising moments. There’s a conversational quality between the soloists and orchestra. Actually, after hearing the recording of ‘Spring in Dresden,’ which opens the CD, I worked to program it with the New England Philharmonic, so we’ll be performing it on May 1 [at Tsai Performance Center].

“There’s so much orchestral music being written but so little of it is recorded. And so having this recording really led to the performance, in us hearing it and being able to program it. I think it’s helping the works have longer lives by having this kind of catalog with BMOP/sound.”

John Harbison's "Ulysses." Boston Modern Orchestra Project

Elena Ruehr recommends John Harbison: ‘Ulysses’

“John Harbison is very much on my mind because he retired recently from MIT and he’s been a mentor for years. The thing about John Harbison is that in one time period … when he was composing, he was considered sort of conservative or New Romantic. But when you look at him from the future back, you realize he was carrying all of that modernism while looking forward. He was able to take that very complicated style that was popular in the ′70s and turn it into something that’s really palpable and beautiful and engaging, and still complex. That particular CD, because it’s a ballet, it’s program music, and it’s a way of getting into his music that I think is maybe easier than some of his other recordings. You kind of feel like you’re following a story.”

Lou Harrison's "La Koro Sutro." Boston Modern Orchestra Project

“‘La Koro Sutro’ is an amazing piece. And it requires special instruments, which Gil had to actually have made. He bought an entire gamelan so he could play this piece. That says something to me about Gil’s commitment to the music he cares about.

“This is basically an Esperanto setting of a Buddhist text. Harrison’s belief was that just intonation was a way toward a sonic manifestation of a meditative state: basically, because your mind was not being cluttered with the irrational frequencies of temperate tuning, it actually led to pure and more peaceful thought. And when you hear this piece, you kind of agree!”

Andrew Norman's "Play." Boston Modern Orchestra Project

“I feel like when that recording was released, it was a jolt of caffeine injected into the American new music world. The piece had this sort of antic cartoon energy that was so joyful, and playful, and virtuosic. I still don’t know how BMOP got that recording to so perfectly match the spirit of the piece in the texture. But having been in the studio with Gil and Joel [Gordon], their recording engineer, I’ve seen them be pretty wizardly.”

The Milton Babbitt composer portrait "All Set." Boston Modern Orchestra Project

“The album spans a huge range of his style … from 1948 all the way to ‘From the Psalter,’ which is from 2002, when I was studying with him, and that’s definitely my favorite piece on the album. The reason I treasure it so much is that sacred music is pretty rare for him … so to hear how he approaches this is special. The text has this rigorous syllabic and rhyme scheme, so the setting is strangely formal but also fluid. There are these mellifluous lines in the soprano part despite the disjunct leaps. What makes this recording great is how effortless it is, because they get that really subtle, transparent and elegant feeling. Also, Robert Kirzinger’s notes avoid getting too academic. I’ve read so much about Babbitt’s music that’s so impenetrable; even his own quotes about it tend to be that way. So for someone to be so illuminating is helpful.”

Arthur Berger: The Complete Orchestral Music Boston Modern Orchestra Project

“When [this CD] came out, Arthur’s music was not as well known. He’d been a teacher in town for a long time, and he was a very unique spirit in Boston. He was always a composer of very high skill and interesting personality: very direct and opinionated. His orchestral music was not so often played. The Boston Symphony did play ‘Ideas of Order,’ but the BMOP recording was very important. Arthur was one of those senior composers that some of us have to try not to be: His greeting to almost everyone who had a chamber ensemble was ‘Why aren’t you playing my music?’”

