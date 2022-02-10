There’s no masking the joy of Blue Man Group as the trio returns to the stage

“There are some iconic scenes,” says Jason McLin, who has been a Blue Man since 2002, first in Chicago, then in Las Vegas, Toronto, and on a Caribbean cruise before joining the Boston group in 2011. Think Cap’n Crunch munching, catching tossed marshmallows and paint balls, and of course, drumming on various tubes and pipes. “But there’s lots of room within those scenes to challenge each other. The audience feels that exchange, and those moments keep the show exciting.”

“The ability to interact with the audience and each other is critical,” says Eric Rubb, who has been affiliated with Blue Man Group in Boston and Orlando since 2011.

Blue Man Group performers must be adept at drumming, acting, and a bit of acrobatics, but the trio reopening the show this week at the Charles Playhouse after a 22-month hiatus say their most important skill is curiosity.

The return Thursday to the Charles Playhouse stage, where the show has been a fixture since 1995, will require an adjustment to COVID precautions and norms. “Since our number one priority is ensuring the safety of our actors and our audience, we’re modifying some scenes to make sure they work,” company manager Jonathan Screnci says. “With such a long history, we have a wealth of material to draw from.”

At a recent rehearsal, the Blue Man Group Boston trio, accompanied by the three-piece band, ran through the show, undeterred by masks, distancing, or opportunities to invite the few people watching to don full face shields before joining them onstage.

Blue Man Group actors (from left) Eric Rubb, Alex Pobutsky, and Jason McLin rehearse at the Charles Playhouse, minus their signature costumes. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

“For now, we definitely won’t be walking over the audience’s seats,” Screnci says. “We’re still trying lots of things, and then we will choose the ones that are safest.”

Even after a nearly two-year layoff, Alex Pobutsky, who joined the Boston company in 2019, says it feels great to be back in the theater. “I haven’t had a job for two years. So I’m grateful to come to work every day.”

Although their collaborative drumming chops may have gotten a little rusty before rehearsals restarted, the actors say relearning the music was easier than adjusting to the space.

“Some things are so familiar,” says McLin, “and then there’s a cognitive dissonance: Did we really do this this way?”

They also agree that the six to eight weeks of training they received when they first joined the company, followed by another few weeks of getting “put-in” to companies in front of audiences, provide a solid foundation.

“In those early days,” says Screnci, “performers are swapped into trios that have been working together already. They add a bit of individuality. I think what keeps audiences coming back is that they are anonymous, and yet still unique individuals.”

In Boston, McLin, Pobutsky, and Rubb will open the show, but three additional Blue Men are part of the company and all six will rotate in and out for different performances, keeping everyone on their toes, while making the schedule manageable, especially during the upcoming school vacation week when three shows are scheduled on some days.

“What’s exciting is seeing what each of us bring to the character,” says Rubb. “Jason and I have never been in a cast together. Where are we going to go with a scene and how will we challenge each other? Those moments keep the show exciting.”

“I think after all we’ve been through the past two years,” says McLin, “the desire to connect is intense. We can see it in people’s eyes, and masks are not a hindrance.”

Reagle completes its new team

Award-winning director and choreographer Rachel Bertone has been named artistic director of Waltham’s Reagle Music Theatre. Bertone, who made her professional debut at the Reagle in 2007, will direct and choreograph “West Side Story” at the Robinson Theatre at Waltham High School July 7-17, with music direction by Dan Rodriguez. Two additional shows not yet announced will mark Reagle’s return to the summer season after the pandemic-limited performances.

Bertone joins executive producer Linda Chin. The duo are taking over from founder and producing artistic director Robert J. Eagle, who stepped down after a 52-year run.

“I hope to honor Reagle’s legacy by continuing its reputation for artistic excellence while moving the company forward by embracing artistic and educational programming that speaks to and is representative of today’s diverse community,” Bertone said in a statement.

‘Yellow Bird’ a flight of fancy

Liars & Believers, a theater company that engages the imagination with playful, devised storytelling, returns with “Yellow Bird Chase,” in which a clownish maintenance crew pursues a magical bird. The Liars & Believers team uses physicality, puppets, and a lot of creativity for always-engaging romps. The company will perform “Yellow Bird Chase” at the Multicultural Arts Center in Cambridge Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. All seats are pay what you can. For information on tickets and safety protocols, go to www.liarsandbelievers.com or www.eventbrite.com/e/liars-and-believers-yellow-bird-chase-tickets

BLUE MAN GROUP

At the Charles Playhouse, 95 Warrenton St. Tickets $35-$95. www.blueman.com/boston

