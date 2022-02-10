Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

CHAI “WINK,” the latest full-length from this Nagoya four-piece, is a vibrant, leftfield collection of downtempo cuts like “Nobody Knows We Are Fun,” which glides along on plush synths, and uptempo tracks like the sample-driven “END” and the sleekly funky “Miracle,” which mash together ideas from the last quarter-century of pop’s fringe. Feb. 11, 7 p.m. (doors). The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

POLARIS An offshoot of ‘80s college-radio staples Miracle Legion, this trio is beloved by ‘90s Nickelodeon watchers and jangle-pop diehards for the music it contributed to the kids-TV cult classic “The Adventures of Pete & Pete,” including its jubilantly shaggy theme song “Hey Sandy.” Feb. 13, 7 p.m. (doors). The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

Advertisement

REMI WOLF The California-born soul belter released her debut album, the giddily adventurous “Juno,” last year; it’s an appealing blend of funk and radio-ready pop powered by her boisterous personality and hearty voice. Feb. 13, 7 p.m. (doors). Royale. 617-338-7699, royaleboston.com

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country

MIKE BLOCK TRIO With frontman and cellist Mike Block joined by Joe K. Walsh on mandolin and Zach Hickman on the double bass, this trio is an amalgam of virtuosity. They’ll play bluegrass and more; if you want to do more than just listen, you can get a little hands-on learning via a workshop before the show. Feb. 12, 8 p.m. $25. Indian Hill Music, 36 King St., Littleton. 978-486-9524, www.indianhillmusic.org

LARRY CAMPBELL AND TERESA WILLIAMS Since they began performing together, this married duo with remarkable resumés — Campbell most notably as sideman for Bob Dylan and Levon Helm, Williams as a singer with the likes of Emmylou Harris, Mavis Staples, and Jackson Browne — have shown that they belong at the front of the stage as well. Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m. $26. Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley. 978-425-4311, www.bullrunrestaurant.com

Advertisement

THE GREAT DYING Not sure where Mississippi singer-songwriter Will Griffith got the idea to take his performance name from the end-Permian extinction, but it seems like the perfect act for a Valentine’s Day show. Griffith says the sad songs he plays “are meant to help you keep going” — presumably until you run into your own extinction event. Feb. 14, 7 p.m. No cover. Askew, 150 Chestnut St., Providence. 401-270-4040, www.askewprov.com

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

CELEBRATING JOHN COLTRANE FEATURING TIA FULLER Scintillating saxophonist Fuller pays tribute to the master with a quartet including pianist Consuelo Candelaria, bassist Ron Mahdi, and drummer Ron Savage. Feb. 12, 8 p.m. $35. Multicultural Arts Center, 21 Second St., Cambridge. www.multiculturalartscenter.org

NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH: A PORTRAIT OF ABBEY LINCOLN NEC faculty members Ran Blake and Eden MacAdam-Somer — with fellow faculty, guest artists, and NEC students — present a comprehensive survey of the life and work of the late jazz singer-songwriter, encompassing everything from her collaborations with Max Roach (including the 1960 protest album “We Insist!”) to her own, increasingly beloved songs, including “Throw It Away,” “And It’s Supposed to Be Love,” and “Bird Alone.” Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m. Free, tickets required. NEC’s Jordan Hall. 617-585-1260, www.necmusic.edu/events

TINSLEY ELLIS The Atlanta native is a galvanic guitarist and accomplished singer-songwriter who melds British blues-rock with the roots music of his native South, from blues to soul to funk. Feb. 17, 8 p.m. $30. The Center for Arts in Natick, 14 Summer St., Natick. 508-647-0097, www.natickarts.org

Advertisement

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA This week at the BSO, Philippe Jordan makes his debut on the BSO podium with an all-Russian program featuring Yefim Bronfman in the spotlight for Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 (Feb. 12 and 13). Next week, the eminent conductor Herbert Blomstedt leads the orchestra in Bruckner’s Symphony No. 4 (“Romantic”) and Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 17 featuring soloist Martin Helmchen (Feb. 17-19; livestream available for Feb. 19 concert). Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

BLUE HERON The 14th-century Italian poet Petrarch produced hundreds of love sonnets during his lifetime, and those in turn inspired countless composers; in this concert, six singers and two actors present a Valentine’s Day sampler of those songs and poems. Feb. 12, 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. First Church in Cambridge. Online tickets also available. www.blueheron.org

ASHMONT HILL CHAMBER MUSIC Violinist Randall Goosby and collaborative pianist Zhu Wang take center stage with sonatas, sonatinas, and fantasies by Dvořák, Grieg, William Dawson, and Florence Price. Feb. 13, 4 p.m. Peabody Hall, Parish of All Saints, Dorchester. www.ahchambermusic.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

THE BLUEST EYE This profoundly moving production of Lydia R. Diamond’s play, adapted from Toni Morrison’s debut novel and skillfully directed by Awoye Timpo, will stay with you long after you see it. The title refers to a young Black girl named Pecola Breedlove (Hadar Busia-Singleton) who believes her life would be wonderful if she only had blue eyes. Pecola feels lost in the world at the very moment she should be finding her place in it, and the ache of that coming-of-age quandary is legible on Busia-Singleton’s face. The rest of the cast is equally strong; they make the stakes for each character wrenchingly clear at all times. Through March 26. Digital recording of performance available Feb. 14-April 9. Huntington Theatre Company. At Wimberly Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. Tickets for in-person and digital performances at 617-266-0800 or www.huntingtontheatre.org

Advertisement

YOUNG NERDS OF COLOR After more than 60 interviews with scientists of color about their challenges and dreams, playwright Melinda Lopez assembled their stories into a theater piece directed by Dawn M. Simmons, with original music by Nona Hendryx. Cast includes Kortney Adams, Karina Beleno Carney, Lindsey McWhorter, James Ricardo Milord, Daniel Rios Jr., and Alison Yueming Qu. Feb. 17-March 20. Digital version available for on-demand streaming from March 7-April 3. Underground Railway at Central Square Theater. The Brit d’Arbelloff Catalyst Collaborative@MIT Production. At Central Square Theater, Cambridge. Tickets for in-person and digital performances at 617-576-9278 or www.CentralSquareTheater.org

PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS Duncan Macmillan’s play about addiction, recovery, and mental health stars Marianna Bassham as Emma, a thirtysomething actress whose turbulent journey through rehab begins with an onstage meltdown. Costarring Kadahj Bennett, Adrianne Krstansky, John Kuntz, and Nael Nacer. Also featuring Josephine Moshiri Elwood, Parker Jennings, Victor L. Shopov, Shanelle Chloe Villegas, and Sharmarke Yusuf. Directed by David R. Gammons. Feb. 11-March 5. SpeakEasy Stage Company. At Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, www.SpeakEasyStage.com

Advertisement

MR. PARENT In this premiere of a deep-from-the-heart solo show, Maurice Emmanuel Parent explores his experiences as a teacher in the Boston Public Schools, a five-year stint that coincided with Parent’s efforts to build his acting career. “Mr. Parent” adds up to a moving, sometimes funny account of what it takes to be a teacher, what it takes to fulfill your ambitions in the theater, and, ultimately, what it takes to build a life. Conceived with and directed by Megan Sandberg-Zakian. Written by Melinda Lopez with Parent. Streamed online through Feb. 20. Lyric Stage Company of Boston. www.lyricstage.com

DON AUCOIN





Dance

SLOWBURN DANCE This young company, founded in 2019 by Meredith Pellon to focus on subtle, precise, and innovative choreographic movement, presents the evening-length contemporary dance work “Ours.” The piece explores the personal expression and satisfying emotional power of moving together. Premiered at Seattle Center in October 2021, this free local premiere features dancers Pellon and Elise Meiners, among others. Feb. 11, Free. Arts at the Armory, Somerville. www.slowburndance.com

UKIYO(N.) This new work by dancer/movement researcher Hoang-Anh (Ashley) Eng explores the connections between our complex emotions and the human body. Using movement investigation, improvisation, and an introspective process, the work delves into specific emotions to create a visceral experience. Feb. 11-12. Free (pay what you can). In-person and virtual (registration required). Complex@Canal, Cambridge. www.dancecomplex.org/performances

CIRQUE FLIP FABRIQUE One of Canada’s leading contemporary circuses, this personable troupe from Québec is known internationally for marrying breathtaking acrobatic and juggling feats with slapstick comedy and an eye for illuminating the human condition. The company performs its most recent show, “Six,” which explores the restlessness of waiting and the beauty of the unexpected. Feb. 16, $10-$45. UMass Amherst’s Fredrick C. Tillis Performance Hall, Amherst. https://fac.umass.edu/Online/default.asp

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

BEING MUHOLI: PORTRAITS AS RESISTANCE The intense, often-harrowing black-and-white photo self-portraiture for which the South African artist Zanele Muholi is known at times seems to take in all of the bleak tensions of their homeland’s racially charged history at once. Muholi says they are not an artist but a “visual activist,” and their work bears that out. Their pictures frequently tease out a litany of stereotypes with the intention of deflating and reclaiming them at heart: Muholi naked with a breastplate of shells, an exoticized nymph; or with a wooden footstool repurposed as a headdress, a noble savage. “Portraits As Resistance” is an apt name for their longstanding practice and will feature entirely new creative departures, such as colorful painting and bronze sculpture. Feb. 10-May 8. Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. 25 Evans Way. 617-566-1401, www.gardnermuseum.org

BARKLEY L. HENDRICKS: MY MECHANICAL SKETCHBOOK His graceful life-size painted portraits may be the work for which he’s known, but Hendricks had a less-seen parallel current to his art-making that used photography in surprising and innovative ways. When Hendricks called it a “mechanical sketchbook,” he was barely exaggerating. This exhibition collects dozens of his photographs in concert with paintings and drawings that show an active, creative mind rarely at rest. It’s just one part of a Hendricks renaissance — the Brooklyn Museum is working on mounting a major career retrospective right now — that the artist, sadly, did not live to see. He died in 2017 at 72 just, it seemed, as his career was getting started. Feb. 10-July 24. Rose Art Museum, Brandeis University, 415 South St., Waltham. 781-736-3434, brandeis.edu/rose

MAYA LIN: MAPPINGS Lin, the architect who designed the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., is renowned for bringing an uncanny degree of humanism to her often spare and minimal designs. An exhibition of her map-based works is now at Smith College (home of Lin’s Neilson Library). It has sharp focus: climate change, species extinction, and ecosystem devastation. Through Aug. 7. Smith College Museum of Art, 20 Elm St., Northampton. 413-585-2760, smca.smith.edu

MURRAY WHYTE





BITTERSWEET Gold and chocolate can each whip desire into a froth. In this show, Colombian painter Santiago Montoya and Peruvian curator José Luis Falconi explore the myth of El Dorado, the legendary city of gold, as a symbol for the wealth of natural resources that drew colonizers to plunder South America. They substitute chocolate for gold. Related programs might just make a romantic Valentine’s date. Through March 26. Somerville Museum, 1 Westwood Road, Somerville. 617-666-9810, www.somervillemuseum.org

CATE McQUAID

Santiago Montoya, "Chocolate Soccer Ball," chocolate and 24-karat gold. Laidy Saenz, courtesy Somerville Museum





EVENTS

Comedy

KENICE MOBLEY “Truly, I don’t know if I ever want to get married,” said Mobley on her “Tonight Show” debut in 2021, “but I do know that I want my death to ruin a man’s life to the point where he has to do paperwork.” Feb. 11-12, 7:30 p.m. $20. The White Bull Tavern, 1 Union St. 617-681-4600, www.thewhitebulltavern.com

KISS & TELL AND RELATIONSHIP COUNSELING Nick’s Comedy Stop has two Valentine’s Day-themed shows this weekend, starting with “Kiss & Tell” Friday night, with comics Bobby Hankinson, Carly Ann Filbin, and Emmy Harrington giving their stand-up perspective on love. Saturday is “Relationship Counseling: A Dysfunctional Valentines Comedy Show” hosted by Corey Saunders and featuring Marie Connor, Kathleen DeMarle, and Al Park. Feb. 11-12, 8 p.m. $20. Nick’s Comedy Stop, 100 Warrenton St. www.nickscomedystop.com

DRUNK BLACK HISTORY Hosts/creators Brandon Collins and Gordon Baker-Bone bring their themed show, in which comedians get tipsy and try to explain the story of a historical Black figure they believe has flown under the radar. With comedians J. Smitty, Bethany Van Delft, Sam Ike, and Izzy da Rosa. Feb. 17, 9:30 p.m. $20-$25. The Rockwell, 255 Elm St., Somerville. www.therockwell.org

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

DEDHAM ART & ARCHITECTURE TOUR A car and a cellphone are all you need for this Parent Tours exploration of Dedham’s historical sites, hidden gems, and even ghost stories! Feb. 12, 10 a.m. $12 per car. Location TBA, Dedham. eventbrite.com

FAMILY FUN WITH MAD SCIENCE Join Mad Science for an hour of scientific experiments and fun competitions. Plus, enjoy a treat from Union Square Donuts or the Love and Flour Bakery Pop Up. Feb. 13, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Time Out Market Boston, 401 Park Drive. eventbrite.com

TOTS IN THE KITCHEN It’s never too early to start cooking. Take your toddler out for a morning in Dover, and come home with some delicious cookies, scrumptious muffins, and a new skill for your young baker. Feb. 15, 10-11:30 a.m. $30. Powisset, 37 Powisset Farm, Dover. thetrustees.org

SAM TROTTENBERG















