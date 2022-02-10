From the unemployment line to the small screen of ‘Power,’ Shane Johnson is paving his own lane

Johnson, 46, is grateful fans have come back week after week since “Power” debuted in 2014 from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. In a recent Instagram Live, Johnson recalled his struggles landing an acting gig. Around the time he was hired, he wanted to support his two boys and wife and ended up going to the unemployment office. Later that day, he had a call back to read a third time for the Power cast, and the rest was history.

Actor Shane Johnson , who plays US Attorney-turned-defense lawyer Cooper Saxe, sat down with The Boston Globe over Zoom last month to discuss the popular show and the obstacles he’s faced in his career to get to the small screen.

The compelling season finale of “ Power Book II: Ghost ” on Sunday left “Power” fans wondering what’s next for hit STARZ drama, which has already been renewed for another season.

“Careers have ups and downs, one of the meanings of careers is like a ship going over waves,” he said. “In this business, that’s what you’re up against, I’ve had incredible highs and incredible lows.”

“Power’s” storyline focused on James “Ghost” St. Patrick, portrayed by Omari Hardwick, who navigated being a father and drug dealer who had hopes of becoming the next Lieutenant Governor of New York. At the beginning of “Power,” Johnson’s character worked in the FBI, and his primary goal was to take down “Ghost.”

Johnson’s character is now in the spin-off in “Power Book II: Ghost,” which is centered on Ghost’s legacy and his son, Tariq, played by Michael Rainey Jr. In this sequel, Johnson’s character transitioned into a defense attorney who works alongside attorney Davis Maclean, played by rapper Method Man. The pair has been quite a duo.

“Method Man is everything you would want him to be or all the things you would imagine him to be from his persona or just in life,” Johnson said. “When he hits the set, he elevates not just me, but he elevates the whole cast and the crew.”

The drama is known for its suspenseful scenes full of twists and turns. Johnson has played one of the longest-running characters and has a critical role in keeping fans at the edge of their seats. Through the years, fans have developed a love/hate relationship with Johnson’s Cooper Saxe and commented on social media.

“At first, I took it really personally, it actually bothered me, and I’ve come to realize that the hate is doing my job,” he said. “At this point now, if there was silence, I would be concerned.”

Offering advice to aspiring actors, Johnson says he doesn’t want them to give up their dreams but to stick with the craft. The biggest lesson he wished he had learned before entering the business was to have a strong support system.

“Surround yourself with the kind of energy and the kind of people that see you for who you are and know what you’re about, and get it, and believe in it, and will hang themselves out for you,” he said.

Allana J. Barefield can be reached at allana.barefield@globe.com.