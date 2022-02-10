Will viewers stream toward CNN+?

But it’s hard to imagine how the late-arriving streaming service, due next month, is going to survive in an already crowded streaming landscape. Are viewers reaching their limits when it comes to exploring new pay streaming outlets? As the ratings drop on cable’s CNN, are enough people going to ante up for more CNN?

One reason Jeff Zucker left CNN might have been sheer terror over the upcoming launch of CNN+.

I’m thinking about CNN+ because it just bought the Dionne Warwick documentary that got some attention when it premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Called “Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over,” it features Warwick reflecting — frankly, as you can imagine — on her personal and professional lives. It also includes appearances by Quincy Jones, Burt Bacharach, Clive Davis, Gladys Knight, Cissy Houston, and Smokey Robinson.

CNN is aggressively stocking up its streamer with programming that won’t be on cable, such as the Warwick doc. CNN+ — whose monthly fee has not yet been announced — will also feature a book club led by Jake Tapper, a Mexico travel series from Eva Longoria, a cooking show from Alison Roman, and shows featuring Chris Wallace, Fareed Zakaria, Anderson Cooper, Wolf Blitzer, Rex Chapman, Audie Cornish, and others. Can this work?

