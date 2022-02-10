With love, Alyssa Limperis spoofs her mom, remembers her dad

“I had her on a perfect schedule,” Linda says, “and then this one comes home. She’s here for a week, and now the puppy is eating at 12 midnight!”

The last time her daughter, Alyssa, was at home in Seekonk, she ruined the dog’s training routine.

Alyssa cracks up. That’s how this mother-and-daughter duo relate to each other — through exasperation, and sarcasm, and lots (and lots) of affection.

Alyssa Limperis is an actor, comedian, and podcaster. But she’s perhaps best known at the moment for her series of viral videos, which use rapid-fire jump cuts to roast her mom.

Advertisement

With her hair tucked under a short shag-style wig, Limperis lampoons her zippy, Rhode Island-accented mother on vacation in New Hampshire (“It’s 6:05 a.m., let’s go!”), visiting New York City (“Ooh, that looks like a nice K-Mart”), and grappling with technology (“These computers! More trouble than they’re worth”). “No radio!” she barks behind the wheel of her car. “We got each other, we’ll play a game.”

For the Limperis family, Alyssa’s “Mom Videos” have been a welcome respite from some sad times. In late 2015, Linda’s husband, Jim, died at age 59 after a year-long battle with brain cancer.

Alyssa, who lived at home that year, processed her grief by writing a one-woman show called “No Bad Days.” Now, with some time to reflect on what life has been like without her father, she’s revisiting the show. She’ll perform “No Bad Days” on Tuesday at Laugh Boston.

“I stopped believing my old material,” she explains, on a recent Zoom call from her home in Los Angeles, with her mother joining from the family home in Seekonk.

“I’d just watched my dad die. I was traumatized. It was this beautiful, horrible thing,” which her father handled with incredible grace, she says. “So I started talking about that onstage.”

Advertisement

In its revised form, she says, the show has two chapters: “the act of watching someone die,” and how her life has progressed since her dad’s death.

Of course, despite the heavy subject, the show is full of levity. Limperis gets her chronic silliness from her father, she says. (In his obituary, the family wrote that he had “the spirit of three teenagers.”)

“When my dad was dying, we watched ‘Seinfeld’ every night,” she recalls. There’s a real power to comedy, she says: “It’s a lifeline for people. Life is really dark, and comedy is a gift that allows you to escape and laugh.”

Alyssa Limperis and her mom, Linda Limperis. Alyssa Limperis

While “Seinfeld” was famously “the show about nothing,” she’s proud that “No Bad Days” fits neatly alongside the recent wave of comedy shows that are decidedly “about” something thematically, from Gary Gulman’s “The Great Depresh” and Chris Gethard’s “Career Suicide” to the social commentary of Hannah Gadsby and newcomer Moses Storm.

“I feel honored to have all those people before me do such brilliant pieces of work,” Limperis says. “I am an actress, and I do like storytelling. I have an emo side to myself. I like being honest, being real, being vulnerable.

“To me, it’s a lot more thrilling to be able to do a show where there is that element. I love it.”

“It’s definitely a performance,” her mother adds. When she first saw the show, “people were crying out of one eye and laughing out of the other. And that is a gift.”

Advertisement

Linda Limperis is a longtime high school math teacher who began tutoring remotely when the pandemic took hold. The whiteboard behind her on the Zoom screen is marked up with an algebra equation.

“What is this, ‘Good Will Hunting’?” Alyssa jokes. “Forget it!”

She and her father, a high-tech salesman, preferred words over numbers, she says. When she graduated from Middlebury College 10 years ago, she gave the commencement speech in front of a crowd of a few thousand.

Was she nervous? her mother asked. Not in the least: “I want 10,000!”

At Middlebury, she took part in a student improv group. “We just jammed together,” she says. “We were winging it.”

She didn’t truly study the lessons of improv comedy until she moved to New York and began performing with the Upright Citizens Brigade. Now she puts that training to use not just in the mom spoofs but in other quick-hitter videos about recognizable types, including the “Customers Every Retail Worker Knows” and the “8 Types of Couples Everyone Knows.”

For now, though, it’s the “Mom Videos” that have really blown up. Linda, who has developed a group of friends who have also lost their husbands, says the widows often tell her that they watch her daughter’s videos to shake their melancholy moods.

But Alyssa isn’t sure she deserves so much credit.

“It might not be that I’m so good at the impression,” she says. “It might just be that I’m aging rapidly into my mother.”

Advertisement

ALYSSA LIMPERIS: NO BAD DAYS

At Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. $20. www.laughboston.com

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.