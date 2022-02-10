You say you want miniseries that aren’t traumatizing? Here are some that stand out.

I heard from a number of disappointed readers, all of them looking for something cheerier during this winter of disease and political distemper. It has made me think about my own taste, and why I am indeed often drawn to stories bound up in difficult, thought-provoking topics. I’m not terminally bleak, I swear. But when it comes to judging what I consider to be “the best,” I guess I do lean toward weightier stuff. The story has to be a good one well told, but yeah, if it’s also tethered to something essential about the human struggle, all the better.

Last week, I wrote about miniseries specifically made for streaming in the past decade or so. I chose 10 of the best, along with 10 honorable mentions, and — what do you know? — they were not a happy lot . They included stories of domestic abuse and poverty (“Maid”), sexism and rape (“Unbelievable”), an apocalyptic pandemic (“Station Eleven”), racism and the justice system (“When They See Us”), and more.

That said, I’d like to share a few miniseries suggestions that aren’t trauma-driven — not light romps, generally speaking, but not Big Social Ills. This time, I’m not limiting myself to streaming originals or “The Best.” (I’m including streaming homes, but you can usually also find these through Amazon or Apple for a price.)

Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key in "Schmigadoon!” Apple TV+ via AP

“Schmigadoon!”

You probably need to like Broadway musicals to enjoy this buoyant spoof, but you don’t need to be a student of the genre to understand the jokes. Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key play a couple on the rocks who can’t leave the magical Schmigadoon until they work out their relationship one way or the other. The people in the pastel town are played with infectious enthusiasm by the likes of Fred Armisen, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, and Jane Krakowski. It hasn’t yet been renewed, so let’s just call it a miniseries. Apple TV+

“Belgravia” and “Dr. Thorne”

I keep hearing from “Downton Abbey” fans who are disappointed in Julian Fellowes’s new “The Gilded Age.” Maybe one of these Fellowes dramas will ease the pain. “Belgravia,” set in 1840s England, is a six-episode escape, and, like “Gilded,” it takes on the conflicts between entitled old money and scrappier new money. It’s a conventional tale elevated by engaging performances from Tamsin Greig and Harriet Walter. “Dr. Thorne,” based on the novel by Anthony Trollope, is a pretty diversion about the eternal theme of love vs. money. The mild four-parter doesn’t bother with Trollope’s political notions. “Belgravia,” Epix; “Thorne,” Amazon

Desiree Akhavan in "The Bisexual." Hulu

“The Bisexual”

Desiree Akhavan directed, co-wrote, and stars in this six-episode British import, one of my lesser-known favorites. It’s a comic but not superficial look at what happens when a lesbian, Akhavan’s Leila, falls into the arms of a man after a breakup. She goes back in the closet around her lesbian friends, and she has to come out all over again. This one’s short, wise, sexually frank, and mordantly funny. Hulu

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

If you like a bit of Old Hollywood camp, check out this eight-parter from Ryan Murphy. It tracks the friction-filled relationship between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford at the same time that it shows how female stars were ruthlessly used by the studios. As Crawford, Jessica Lange is unforgettable — vain, insecure, self-sabotaging, desperate. Warning: Scenery is chewed. FX Now

“The Night Manager” and “The Little Drummer Girl”

Here are two fine six-episode adaptations of John le Carré. “The Night Manager” is entertaining and beautifully shot, with Tom Hiddleston as the guy who goes undercover in the entourage of Hugh Laurie’s billionaire arms dealer. “The Little Drummer Girl” stars Florence Pugh as an aspiring actress recruited by Mossad to infiltrate a Palestinian group plotting terror attacks in Europe. “Manager,” Amazon; “Drummer,” AMC+

Colton Ryan and Brittany O’Grady in "Little Voice." Associated Press

“Little Voice”

This rom-com tells a familiar story. Bess, a singer-songwriter in New York played by Brittany O’Grady, falls for a handsome Brit who forgets to mention his live-in girlfriend. It’s all a bit cutesy, but Bess’s songs, by Sara Bareilles, and Bess’s family, especially her autistic brother (autistic actor Kevin Valdez), add enough distinction and likability to make it an easy binge. Apple TV+

“Wolf Hall”

This six-part PBS “Masterpiece” miniseries is mesmerizing. Mark Rylance plays fixer Thomas Cromwell — a 16th-century Ray Donovan — to Damian Lewis’s Henry VIII, who needs to annul his marriage to marry Anne Boleyn (Claire Foy). Adapted from Hilary Mantel, it builds slowly but beautifully. Hoopla, GBH Passport

“Mrs. Fletcher”

Tom Perrotta’s intimate, intelligent, and culturally aware seven-episode miniseries looks into the sexual awakening of a single empty nester (the amazing Kathryn Hahn) and the self-realizations of her self-absorbed son in college. The story follows them on their opposite journeys of awareness, gender identity, and sexuality. HBO

Matthew MacFadyen and Hayley Atwell in "Howards End." Photographer

“Howards End”

This four-part adaption of the E.M. Forster novel by Kenneth Lonergan of “Manchester by the Sea” holds up nicely in comparison to the Merchant-Ivory gem, with more time to tease out the themes of liberal guilt, class divides, and compromises in love. Hayley Atwell and Matthew Macfadyen are lovely in the leading roles. Starz

“Forever”

This small, innovative, eight-episode story stars Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen as a sweet, dull couple. It’s a hard one to write about; it contains premise-shifting, “Good Place”-like twists. Themes of boredom, transformation, and comfort are cleverly mixed in with deadpan humor, with Rudolph again proving she’s an underrated lead. Amazon

“The Good Lord Bird”

I still can’t understand why this seven-episode miniseries was ignored by the Emmys. Adapted from James McBride’s novel, it’s a spirited romp about passionate abolitionist John Brown. Played with much theatricality by Ethan Hawke, Brown brings a 9-year-old Black boy on his travels thinking he’s a girl. It’s all wonderfully askew. Showtime





