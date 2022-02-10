fb-pixel Skip to main content

US inflation soared 7.5 percent over past 12 months, biggest spike since 1982

By Associated Press Associated Press,Updated February 10, 2022, 11 minutes ago
Nick Saginario restocks shelves at Heinen's Fine Foods store, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Pepper Pike, Ohio.Tony Dejak/Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — US inflation soared 7.5 percent over past 12 months, biggest spike since 1982.

