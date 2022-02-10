Conan O’Brien raves about a new Newton restaurant — and a New Republik is founded in Inman Square

“This is a nicer spot with an expanded beer menu, an expanded whiskey menu, and an expanded food menu. We’re operating in a real kitchen instead of a closet with sneakily good food,” Gallivan says. “We have a few fancy, more new wave dishes, some of the old classics, and a lot more vegetarian and vegan options than we could accomplish at the old location.”

People’s general manager Patrick Gallivan runs the larger space with longtime colleague Maxwell Greene. He brought over most of the kitchen and bartending staff.

Openings: The New Republik — not to be confused with The New Republic — is pouring local IPAs and serving flautas in Inman Square (1172 Cambridge St.). It’s a rebirth of the venerable People’s Republik in Central Square, which closed in late 2020 after 23 years in business.

Get flautas, tuna tartare, and buffalo cauliflower daily, with late-night hours until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Dorchester favorite El Barrio now has a second location in the South End (809 Harrison Ave.), serving burritos, chimichangas, and juicy birria tacos.

In Scollay Square, Teddy’s on the Hill has taken over the historic Red Hat space (9 Bowdoin St.), with South Shore-style bar pizza, burgers, and pub food. It’s open daily from 11 a.m., run by Jake Nicholson from the Financial District’s Finn McCool’s.

At Brighton’s Charles River Speedway (525 Western Ave.), The Koji Club now pours Japanese sake Wednesday through Friday from 5 p.m., Saturday from noon, and on Sunday for ticketing tastings. Sake expert Alyssa DiPasquale (Hojoko, O Ya) serves caviar, cheese, and charcuterie, and will partner with Speedway neighbor Super Bien to offer Japanese curry empanadas.

And, in West Newton, the Bluebird Bar & Wood-Fired Grill is open in the old Lumière space (1293 Washington St.), serving cozy pubbish plates like shrimp fritters, spinach and artichoke dip, skewers of many persuasions, and a cheeseburger. The new spot got a boost last week when Brookline native Conan O’Brien stopped in for food and a photo op with his brother Luke. “If these guys aren’t geniuses, I don’t know the meaning of the word,” he tweeted. Maybe he’d like to contribute Globe restaurant reviews?

Coming soon: Kenmore Square’s Hotel Commonwealth (500 Commonwealth Ave.), once home to Eastern Standard, Island Creek Oyster Bar, and The Hawthorne, will make room for Blue Ribbon Sushi come April, according to a rep for the New York-based Blue Ribbon Restaurant Group, which has restaurants nationwide.

Takeout: Outside Harvard Square, Pammy’s (928 Massachusetts Ave.) is once again offering takeout Monday through Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m. Dine on lumache Bolognese, chicken or eggplant parm, and garlic knots from the comfort of home.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.