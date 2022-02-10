Dig into Needham’s Little Spoon for terrific Thai food

The backstory Owner Sunsanee Phisuttharom came to the United States from Bangkok in 2010, leaving behind a job at a computer company in favor of a fresh start. “I came to the USA to have a new experience,” she says. She began working in restaurants, starting as a server at Bon Chon in Allston with the goal of opening a restaurant showcasing her native cuisine.

Phisuttharom first launched Four Spoons in Newton, followed by Little Spoon in November. She found out she was pregnant when planning the opening, hence the name. But there’s nothing miniature about the space: It’s sunny and expansive, with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Needham Center. The dining room is open, with a few tables occupied by little kids with parents and an older couple or two. Phisuttharom says she’s been doing mainly to-go orders as she awaits a liquor license — which should be approved soon.

Mango curry Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

What to eat: My good deed for the month is to urge you to order the chive dumplings: rice flour stirred with chives ($8.50), deep-fried and shimmeringly crisp, pudding-like within. Dunk them in bright ginger sauce. Steamed butterflies ($8.50) are another must. These nearly translucent dumplings have their skin stretched by soy-laced ground chicken and roasted peanuts, topped with garlic crisps and scallion. They taste like pad Thai, in dumpling form.

Advertisement

Speaking of pad Thai: This is Phisuttharom’s favorite dish, for good reason.

Steamed butterflies Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

“Even friends who visit say that they never tried the good pad Thai in the US before, but they found it here,” she says. Here, it comes in both traditional and spicy ($13.95) versions (though the spicy variety isn’t especially hot). No matter: The important part is that the protein, so often a rubbery afterthought, is given proper attention here. Order it with shrimp: pink, plump, glistening, and lots of them. Here, Tom yum soup, sometimes a murky cloud of soggy tomatoes, is fragrant with lemongrass and lime. It’s thin and sour, just the thing to clear up sad sinuses abused by a cold or COVID.

Advertisement

Chive dumplings Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

There are also traditional red, green, yellow, massaman, and mango curries for under $15, and a selection of pork belly and ground pork ramen (available exclusively at this location).

What to drink: For now, juices, sodas, and Thai iced tea.

The takeaway: Worth a trip for those chive dumplings alone, and a welcome addition to the western suburbs with Thai standards that are fresh and reasonably priced.

952 Great Plain Ave., Needham, 339-214-3488, www.littlespoonneedham.com

Little Spoon Thai restaurant in Needham. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.