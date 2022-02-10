Historic Harris Hill Ski Jump celebrates 100 years with a winter carnival

Next weekend, Brattleboro’s historic Harris Hill Ski Jump celebrates its 100th anniversary with a winter carnival — two days of competition in an Olympic Village-style environment, preceded on Friday night by a free exhibition under the jump’s newly-installed lights.

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Every four years, the Winter Olympics bring us some of the world’s most thrilling athletic achievements: the whiplash speeds of the bobsled and luge, the snowboarders defying gravity high above the halfpipe. But nothing quite compares to the excitement of watching the televised coverage of ski jumpers launching themselves off those insanely steep ramps and into the sky, soaring hundreds of feet through the air.

It’s an extended thank you for the local community, which comes together each year to carry on Fred Harris’s dream of maintaining a world-class ski jump in his hometown, as well as the greater audience of winter sports lovers from across New England and beyond.

The site of 18 national championships to date, Harris Hill is part of a yearly circuit of event sites for Olympic hopefuls. This year, all five of the US Olympic ski jumpers competing in Beijing have jumped at Harris Hill.

For the centennial celebration, the nonprofit organization that operates the hill is moving mountains. Dana Sprague, who will coordinate about 100 volunteers during the event, is Harris Hill’s resident historian. For the past year, he’s worked full time, helping to produce a new commemorative book marking the milestone.

So far they’ve sold about 500 copies of the independently published book, to customers as far away as Norway.

“The fulfillment center is my living room,” said Pat Howell, president of the nonprofit organization’s board of directors.

This town of 12,000 also recently unveiled a prominent new sculpture of a ski jumper in flight. Located near the library downtown, it’s illuminated at night by 500 solar-powered LED lights.

Niklas Malacinski soars through the air during the men's US Cup as people watch at the Harris Hill Ski Jump in Brattleboro, Vt., in February 2020. Kristopher Radder/Associated Press

Fred Harris, who was born in Brattleboro in 1888, was building ski jumps for himself before most Americans had ever been on skis. In 1921 he put up $2,200 of his own money to fund the construction of the original jump. The following year, the jump had its grand opening with an event billed as the state championship. Harris himself jumped 107 feet.

At 90 meters, Harris Hill is categorized as an Olympic-size “normal” hill. The record jump at Harris Hill, 341 feet, was set in 2017. That’s about 30 feet less than the Olympic record set the following year. (The current world-record ski jump on the much larger “flying” hill stands at over 250 meters, or more than 800 feet.)

In recent years, Harris Hill has resurrected its “Junior Jumping” program, building a new 18-meter jump in a town park. With the temperature dipping down around zero on an evening in late January, a group of 10- and 12-year-olds made practice jumps under the watchful eye of coach Todd Einig. In their microfiber suits, a few younger children took turns jumping off a snow-packed mogul.

In this photo from Feb. 18, 2012, Florian Schabberbeiter of Austria is airborne in the FIS Cup competition. The Boston Globe/Boston Globe

“Try and think about bringing your shoulders and knees closer together,” Einig told 9-year-old Ava Joyal after one jump. As a boy, he learned to jump in this program before graduating to compete at Harris Hill.

Ava is new to the sport but making fast progress, according to her mother.

“She’s always been a wild child,” said Alix Joyal with a smile.

Taking a break, the junior jumpers gathered at the bottom of the hill for a photo opportunity with Bill Koch. The first American to win an Olympic medal in cross-country skiing, he too participated in the Harris Hill junior jumping program as a child.

“We’d have 50 kids here,” Koch recalled. On this night, he was on hand to watch his 5-year-old granddaughter jump.

Filip Sakala of the Czech Republic heads down the ramp of the Harris Hill Ski Jump at the FIS Cup in February 2012. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

“She’s declared herself a ski jumper,” Koch said. “Good stuff!”

Einig, the coach, can still remember the feeling after nailing his first jump at Harris Hill. The inevitable butterflies in his stomach as he stood at the starting gate quickly gave way to utter elation, he said: “You want to run back up and do it 75 times.”

That’s easy for him to say. For the rest of us, a few extra layers of clothes and a festive tailgate at the bottom of the hill will do just fine, thanks.

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.