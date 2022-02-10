Louisa May Alcott’s revolutionary tale echoes down the decades

Louisa May Alcott’s novel “Little Women” may have been published in two parts across 1868 and 1869, but the sprawling family tale is anything but a sentimental period piece. One of the best-selling works of fiction in English, it has never gone out of print. Alcott’s alter ego heroine, Jo March, has inspired countless young girls, including author and punk icon Patti Smith, to cast off cultural expectations to follow their own stars.

‶I recognized myself, as if in a mirror, the lanky headstrong girl, who raced on foot, ripped her skirts climbing trees, spoke in common slang, and denounced social pretension,″ Smith wrote in the foreword to the 150th anniversary edition of “Little Women” published as a Penguin Classics Deluxe Edition. Explained Smith, Jo was a ‶stubbornly modern nineteenth-century American girl. A girl who wrote. Like countless girls before me, I found a model in one who was not like everyone else, who possessed a revolutionary soul yet also a sense of responsibility.″

This portrait of the mature Louisa May Alcott hangs in the dining room at Orchard House. David Lyon

The story and its characters may ring so true because Alcott based her novel at her family’s Concord home and made the characters only thinly disguised versions of herself, her sisters, her father, and the girls’ beloved mother, “Marmee.” “Little Women” has spawned at least five films and multiple television treatments, but visiting Orchard House itself feels more like the experience of reading the novel.

The Alcott family acquired Orchard House in 1857, and it was here that Louisa May’s writing career blossomed from pseudonymous potboilers to books with serious literary aspirations under her own name. She first found some measure of literary fame and commercial success with “Hospital Sketches,” her 1863 account of her experience as a Civil War hospital nurse. The book created a national stir by revealing the grim conditions of military hospitals.

This melodian in Orchard House belonged to Louisa May Alcott's sister Elizabeth, who died shortly before the family moved into the house. David Lyon

When publisher Thomas Niles floated the idea of writing a book for girls, Alcott initially balked, complaining that the only girls she knew were her sisters. Needing to earn more money, she reluctantly agreed to the book and found that her siblings were more than adequate models for the task before her. Once she put pen to paper in May 1868, she worked quickly. What is now the first half of “Little Women” was published in September 1868. The first printing of 2,000 copies sold out in two weeks. Publisher Niles pressed her to carry the stories of the sisters into adulthood, and she swiftly completed the second half, delivering the manuscript on New Year’s Day, 1869.

The proceeds from “Little Women” lifted the Alcott family out of genteel poverty. By the time they left Orchard House in 1877, fans of the book were flocking to the property. The Concord Woman’s Club led the campaign to purchase the house, and Orchard House opened as a museum in 1912. It so closely reflects the home described in “Little Women” that visitors often comment that it is like walking through the novel. Indeed, about 80 percent of the furnishings belonged to the Alcott family.

Tours of the house begin in the kitchen and move quickly to the dining room, where a portrait of the adult Louisa hangs on a wall. In the parlor, the sisters often performed the theatricals that Louisa wrote as an aspiring teen dramatist. The melodion at the foot of the stairs belonged to their sister Elizabeth (Beth in the novel), who had died shortly before the Alcotts moved to Orchard House.

A dress lies spread out on the bed in Louisa May Alcott's Orchard House bedroom. David Lyon

The eldest sister, Anna Alcott (Meg in the novel), married John Bridge Pratt in the parlor in 1860. The two met when they performed together in a play at the Concord Dramatic Union, which Louisa and Anna had helped establish. (Gentlemen beware: The fictionalized account of the wedding ceremony in “Little Women” has proven so enduringly romantic that men sometimes bring their girlfriends to Orchard House for surprise proposals. Consider another destination if that’s not your plan.)

Destitute as the family was, it’s obvious from the upstairs bedrooms that the Alcott parents encouraged their daughters’ creative expression. May Alcott (Amy in the novel) aspired to become a professional artist. She treated the plaster walls of her long, narrow bedroom as a canvas. Subsequent restoration has uncovered images of Roman and Greek figures, chariots, mothers and children, and angels that she drew on the walls. When money began to come in from Louisa’s writings, she supported May’s studies in Paris, London, and Rome that helped her realize her childhood dreams. Examples of her mature artwork hang throughout the house.

Amos Bronson Alcott built this half-moon desk between two windows so his literary-minded daughter Louisa May would have a place to write. David Lyon

The museum property is billed as Louisa May Alcott’s Orchard House, and most visitors find Louisa’s big bedroom at the front of the house to be the highlight of the tour. A flowing floral dress is laid out on the sleigh bed. Between the two windows that look out on the main road, her father, Amos Bronson Alcott, constructed a small half-moon desk to provide a spot where his daughter could write. It’s almost possible to imagine the 35-year-old Louisa pulling up a chair, dipping her pen in the inkwell, and channeling the story that has captivated girls’ imaginations ever since.

And so it began: “Christmas won’t be Christmas without any presents,″ grumbled Jo, lying on the rug. “It’s so dreadful to be poor!″ sighed Meg, looking down at her old dress.

Little did the sisters know what trials, tribulations, and triumphs would await them.

IF YOU GO . . .

Louisa May Alcott’s Orchard House

399 Lexington Road, Concord

978-369-4118; louisamayalcott.org

Open daily by timed-entry admission

Adults $12, seniors and college students $10, ages 6-17 $5

Patricia Harris and David Lyon can be reached at harrislyon@gmail.com.





