A portable cinema, an Empire State proposal, and two weekends of live dance

Gain new perspectives on unity and racism from a former Chicago Cubs player, learn the art of storytelling, and discover how to help kids deal with stress and climate change during virtual events through Acton’s Discovery Museum. The 10th annual Discovery Museum Speaker Series offers five free webinars this year, starting with a talk by Chris Singleton, an inspirational speaker and children’s book author who left the Cubs after his mother was killed in a racially motivated mass shooting. Tune in via Zoom as Singleton discusses how people can be open to different perspectives and how communities can come together (Feb. 16). Other webinars — led by professors, authors, and a pediatrician — discuss how play can help kids buffer stress and become more resilient (March 24), how to help kids understand climate change and make a difference (April 27), computational thinking and early childhood development (Sept. 22), and storytelling (Nov. 16). Preregister to get a Zoom link; all events 7-8:30 p.m. http://bit.ly/DMSpeakerSeries .

Two weekends of live dance

Looking for a last-minute gift for your Valentine? Get tickets for a night of dazzling performances by DANCE NOW Boston at Cambridge’s Dance Complex. The Bang Group will present excerpts from choreographer David Parker’s re-imagining of “Annie Get Your Gun,” called “ShowDown,” complete with recordings from the Irving Berlin original. The Davis Sisters (Alexander and Joy) will host each night and perform pop-up vignettes between pieces. Depending on the night, you may catch Aysha Upchurch’s “Tensile Joy” (Feb. 26-27); Kristin Wagner’s choreographed piece “Survival Aesthetics,” performed by her dance group The Click (Feb. 19, 20, 27); and Peter DiMuro’s new solo piece “Five Episodes Facing Dusk and A Possible Dawn,” which captures snippets of what we’ve experienced during the pandemic (Feb. 19, 20, 26). All shows in person; Feb. 27 show can be watched virtually. Tickets start at $20. www.dancenownyc.org/boston.

THERE

Salute undercover heroes in Vegas

Pay tribute to undercover agents at The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Feb. 17. The museum hosts a gala to celebrate numerous retired undercover agents, from Weysan Dun, an FBI special agent for 30 years, and Patricia Naughton, who was one of the first female police officers in Indiana during the mid-1970s, worked undercover to investigate motorcycle gangs and the Mafia, and spent nearly three decades working for the Drug Enforcement Administration. The event also honors pioneering undercover agent Louis Diaz of the DEA who was instrumental in the arrest and conviction of Leroy Nicky Barnes, helped dismantle Barnes’s drug-trafficking organization, and brought down members of the Medellin Cartel. Special Agent ticket: $250 per person, includes dinner, specialty cocktails, bidding on luxury auction items, live entertainment, and meet-and-greets and photo opportunities with undercover agents. 702-229-2734, www.themobmuseum.org/gala.

Plan an unforgettable wedding proposal on the 86th floor of the Empire State Building. Handout

Say ‘yes’ above NYC

Plan an unforgettable wedding proposal on the 86th floor of the Empire State Building. This iconic building now offers a Happily Ever Empire package, which gives couples VIP access to the open-air observatory for their proposal, a bottle of champagne to celebrate the moment, and photos on the newly renovated 102nd Floor Observation Deck with its floor-to-ceiling windows and 360-degree views. Add to that a private guided tour of a new digital and hands-on museum that celebrates the building from its conception to its current place in pop culture. Package: $1,000 per couple. Must be 21 or older; book 24 hours in advance. Friends, family members, and photographers who would like to take part in the celebration can purchase Express tickets for $113 per person. www.esbnyc.com/buy-tickets/happily-ever-empire.

EVERYWHERE

Bring this portable cinema anywhere

Nothing beats watching a movie or the Winter Olympics on a big screen, whether you’re hibernating at home during the latest snowstorm, traveling with the kids, or venturing to your ski condo. The new HP CC200 plug-and-play smart projector connects to almost any smartphone, laptop, or tablet and creates a cinematic experience, offering full high-definition (1080 pixel) resolution on your wall or any movie screen measuring up to 85 inches. Use the built-in speakers or connect your own external speaker. The 3-pound projector measures 8 inches tall and about 5 inches wide and deep, meaning it easily tucks into a suitcase for travel. Use the remote control to choose the video source, adjust volume and focus, mute, and display images. The projector has one HDMI and two USB ports, and one audio jack. Bring a lightweight anti-crease fabric projector screen (available for about $25 on Amazon.com) and you can enjoy shows, videos, and photos wherever you go. $249. https://hp-projector.com.

The new Hot Bento lunchbox lets you heat meals up to 165 degrees in 10 to 15 minutes. Handout

Hot meals on the go

In our experience, hot lunches rarely stay warm until lunchtime — no matter how long we heat them before packing them into insulated containers. The new Hot Bento lunchbox lets you heat meals up to 165 degrees in 10 to 15 minutes — just press the Power button twice and it starts heating. It holds up to 22.5 ounces of food. The Hot Bento has a BPA-free outer polypropylene exterior, a stainless-steel tray with a non-stick coating, and a rechargeable lithium battery. It’s water and shock resistant and, according to the company, airplane safe. It’s not the lightest lunchbox (it weighs 2.4 pounds) and you can’t put it in the dishwasher or submerge it, but it’s worth it for the convenience of hot food on your travels. $99.99. www.hotbento.us.

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.